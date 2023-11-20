'Cool to see Radka Gudas attending games': NHL fan receives sympathy after puck hit to forehead draws blood

NHL fans recently rallied behind one of their own after a distressing incident at a Dallas Stars game left a fellow enthusiast with a puck-induced injury. The fan took to the hockey community on Reddit, sharing a post with the caption:

"Got hit with a puck, does anyone have the clip?"

The incident occurred late in the second period, just before the Colorado Avalanche scored their first goal. Eager to piece together the events and perhaps gain some clarity on the situation, the injured fan sought the assistance of fellow hockey enthusiasts.

In the post, the fan recounted the unfortunate incident, mentioning that they had spent a few hours in the hospital but were now stitched up and on the road to recovery. The appeal for a video clip of the incident or insights into how it happened resonated with the Reddit hockey community, prompting a wave of supportive responses and expressions of concern.

One Reddit user empathized with the fan's predicament, humorously stating:

"Oh no, I got so much blood on my jersey. Can I get a new one to replace this blood-covered one?"

Comment byu/free_mustacherides from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Another fan took a more serious tone, expressing admiration for the presence of Radko Gudas, a Czech professional ice hockey defenseman for the Anaheim Ducks, who was attending the game as a spectator:

"Cool to see Radko Gudas attending games as a fan. In all seriousness, heal up quick!"

Comment byu/free_mustacherides from discussion inhockey Expand Post

A third fan injected a touch of humor into the situation by playfully attributing the loss of momentum for the Dallas Stars to the injured fan's exit:

"So your exit is the reason why Dallas lost their mojo? You should get free season tickets for your service."

Comment byu/free_mustacherides from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/free_mustacherides from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/free_mustacherides from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/free_mustacherides from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/free_mustacherides from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/free_mustacherides from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/free_mustacherides from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/free_mustacherides from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/free_mustacherides from discussion inhockey Expand Post

The Reddit thread became a space where NHL fans demonstrated their solidarity, offering sympathy, humor, and well-wishes to a fellow enthusiast who had experienced an unfortunate injury during the game.

2024 NHL Stadium Series

The 2024 NHL Stadium Series is set to break from its usual single-game format, featuring two outdoor regular-season matchups during the 2023–24 NHL season. Scheduled for February 17–18, 2024, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the event will highlight the Philadelphia Flyers facing the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers taking on the New York Islanders.

The decision to expand to a two-game format was disclosed on June 3, 2023. It's noteworthy that, to maintain Madison Square Garden's tax-exempt status, the Rangers, among the three New York metropolitan area teams, will play as the 'visiting' team.

MetLife Stadium is undergoing renovations in anticipation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will involve the removal of some low-level sideline seats.