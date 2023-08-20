"Copy and paste": NHL 24 trailer release has Chel fans setting low expectations

The gaming world eagerly awaits EA Sports NHL to drop the new NHL 24 trailer. With a history of unveiling thrilling updates to their beloved hockey franchise, the announcement has left fans divided, some containing their excitement while others ready with their skepticism.

While the initial game unveiling sparked enthusiasm, some fans expressed their genuine disappointment with the state of the game's development.

The discontent was voiced on various platforms. A user's sharp comment expresses his discontent:

"Copy-and-paste trailer."

Another fan's observation was,

"Can already tell no new arenas. Massive L."

Perhaps the most pointed critique came from a fan who voiced a more systemic concern,

"Defund the Failing Gamechanger Program and invest money in more developers to make new features instead of the same copy-and-past copy-and-pastenonsense every year!"

The range of reactions reflect how much gamers are disappointed with the game developers. While anticipation and eagerness are inherent in any pre-release period, so are candid assessments and concerns about the direction of a beloved franchise.

The EA Sports NHL team faces the challenge of addressing both high expectations and valid criticisms, all while striving to deliver a gaming experience that captures the essence of the sport.

NHL 24 pre-order perks and goodies

Make sure to mark October 6 on your calendars, as it serves as the highly anticipated release date for both Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Currently, fans have the opportunity to secure their game copy ahead of time, reaping the rewards of exclusive items included in the pre-order package.

If you choose to pre-order, you will unlock access to unique content and perks that enhance your gaming adventure. Whether you're an avid gamer or a casual enthusiast, these pre-order advantages are designed to take your gaming experience to an elevated level.

Standard edition pre-order

If you pre-order the EA Sports NHL 24 Standard Edition, you will get the following:

HUT Power Up Icon Choice Pack

WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier (x2)

X-factor edition pre-order

If you go for the EA Sports NHL 24 X-Factor edition, you will get the following:

HUT Team Building Player Choice Pack (available before 9/25)

Dual Entitlement

3-Days Early Access

4600 NHL Points

Exclusive Cale Makar Player Item

HUT Power Up Icon Choice Pack

WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier (x5)