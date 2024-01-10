"Corey Per.. oh wait" - Hockey fans left debating on who should replace Connor Bedard for 2024 NHL All-Star Game

The NHL All-Star Game is always a showcase of the league's top talent, but the Chicago Blackhawks and their fans were dealt a disappointing blow with the news that Connor Bedard will miss the event.

Bedard is expected to have surgery on his fractured jaw, which will keep him out of action for six to eight weeks. It means he'll unfortunately miss the Feb. 3 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

Bedard’s absence creates a void as the rookie sensation has been captivating the hockey world with his performance. With 15 goals and 18 assists, he has led his team this season with 33 points in 39 games.

The debate over who should replace Bedard at the All-Star Game has ignited discussions among fans.

One fan sarcastically commented: "Corey Per.. oh wait". With the recent controversy between Bedard and Corey Perry.

Bedard sustained the jaw injury after being struck by New Jersey Devils' Brendan Smith during the first period of last Friday's game.

The Blackhawks have several candidates who could step into the All-Star spotlight.

Here are a few more fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

As the NHL and the Blackhawks evaluate their options, fans will eagerly await the announcement of Connor Bedard's replacement.

Blackhawks HC Luke Richardson's opinion on the hit that left Connor Bedard's jaw fractured

Luke Richardson, the coach of the Blackhawks, analyzed the situation and shared his thoughts on Brendan Smith’s hit on Connor Bedard.

“I don’t know if it was dirty. I think Connor was reaching for a puck and didn’t see him, because Connor was behind one of their players," Richardson said (h/t Yahoo Sports).

During the game, Bedard was trailing behind Dawson Mercer of the Devils, which Luke suggested might be why he didn't notice Smith.

“I don’t think he stepped up on him. I just think he kind of stopped and Connor ran headfirst right into him,” Richardson added.

Richardson went on to explain that Smith did not have any intention to hurt anyone.

"I don't think it was intent to hit or anything. I think he was just playing hard on the blue line and trying to keep the puck out on the penalty kill."