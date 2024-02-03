The departure of Corey Perry from the Chicago Blackhawks has taken a new turn, as both the NHL and the NHLPA have stepped in to address his contract termination.

Elliotte Friedman a hockey insider gave an update regarding Perry’s situation:

“NHL & NHLPA agreed to extend the deadline for Corey Perry to file a grievance against his contract termination from Chicago. Previous deadline was this past week.” Friedman said.

He also pointed out:

“League supports Chicago’s decision, Bill Daly (NHL's Deputy Commissioner) indicated union wants to appeal”

Perry, a veteran player, was taken off the Blackhawks’s roster since Nov. 22.

Following his unclaimed status on waivers, the Blackhawks dissolved his contract, citing his conduct as "unacceptable" and in breach of his standard player contract and team policies that aim to maintain safe work environments.

In response to the situation, Perry publicly apologized for his behavior and he also expressed his intention to seek assistance in addressing his struggles with alcohol.

Interestingly, Perry did not get suspended from the NHL but Perry met NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to get his approval before starting talks with other teams. After the meeting, Perry signed a contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 22.

Ex-NHL player-turned broadcaster John Scott's take on Corey Perry's termination from Blackhawks

John Scott, a broadcaster, from NBC Sports Chicago recently discussed Perry's issue on the Dropping the Gloves podcast. Scott defended Perry’s character:

"Corey Perry was a model citizen in the NHL for like 18 years. Made a mistake in Columbus one night. He think too much, and he made a pass at a staff member who worked for NBC and then Chicago."

Scott proposed that under different circumstances on any NHL team or during a different period, Perry might have encountered a less harsh outcome.

"The environment that they live in now, if there's any hint of anything like that, they just get rid of everything. Scorched earth, he's gone. If this is any other team, he's still on the team, he's still with them, and they just kind of maybe have a slap on the wrist, maybe a minor fine or suspension.”

"But because Chicago and the era that we live in and they just bungled their thing in 2010, they had to get rid of them. If you throw that out the window, this is a great signing for the Edmonton Oilers, and people are going back.”

Since joining the Oilers, Perry has appeared in only one game.