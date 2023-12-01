Corey Perry breaks silence after controversy and speculation over Blackhawks termination

The Chicago Blackhawks officially terminated the contract of veteran winger Corey Perry. The move followed an internal investigation that found Perry to have engaged in "conduct that is unacceptable," as stated in the team's official statement.

The Blackhawks had cited Perry's conduct that violated both his contract and the team's policies for a professional work environment. As a result, Perry was immediately placed on unconditional waivers, with Chicago stating their intention to terminate his contract if he goes unclaimed.

This marked a swift and severe consequence for a player who had joined the team in the offseason, signing a one-year, $4 million contract after a successful two-year stint with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

On Thursday, Perry broke his silence and released a heartfelt statement addressing the situation and taking responsibility for his actions. The 38-year-old expressed sincere apologies to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, from ownership and management to coaches, trainers, employees, and teammates.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and I have let you all down."

Expand Tweet

Corey Perry waa a Stanley Cup champion with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 and Hart Trophy winner in 2011. He had contributed nine points in 16 games with the Blackhawks, playing alongside Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson on the third line.

Corey Perry vows to work on personal mental health and substance abuse in public statement

In his statement, Perry made it clear that the situation did not involve any of his teammates or their families, dispelling any speculation and rumors surrounding the circumstances of his dismissal. He expressed deep remorse for the negative impact his actions had on others and acknowledged the inappropriateness of his behavior.

"I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career."

Corey Perry's commitment to making amends was evident as he revealed his collaboration with mental health and substance abuse experts to address his struggles with alcohol. He pledged to take whatever steps necessary to ensure such behavior never occurs again.