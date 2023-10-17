Corey Perry reveals who he pointed fingers at after scoring first Blackhawks goal

Corey Perry, the veteran forward who recently joined the Chicago Blackhawks, played a pivotal role in securing a significant win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In a tightly contested matchup, Perry's breakaway goal proved to be the turning point, with the Blackhawks ultimately emerging victorious with a 4-1 scoreline. However, what caught the attention of many fans and viewers was not just Perry's crucial goal but his post-goal celebration where he was seen pointing at someone in the crowd.

Who did Corey Perry point to after scoring his go-ahead, breakaway goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs?

After the game, during a brief interview with the media, Corey Perry shed light on the intriguing moment, revealing the identity of the individuals he was signaling to. Perry's pointed finger was directed towards none other than Scottie Upshall and Shane O'Brien, the hosts of the popular "Missin Curfew" podcast.

Perry's connection with Upshall and O'Brien runs deep, having played alongside both of them during his extensive NHL career. The camaraderie formed during their time as teammates appears to have endured, transcending team boundaries. Perry explained his post-goal gesture:

"I played with both of them, I know them really well, so when I scored, I gave them a little point."

This interaction not only adds a heartwarming touch to the game but also underscores the enduring bonds that hockey players build throughout their careers. The sport of hockey is known for its tight-knit community, and the connections formed on and off the ice often last a lifetime. Fans will be eagerly looking for more updates on the "Missin' Curfew" podcast.

Corey Perry was traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Chicago Blackhawks in the offseason, and was quickly looked at as "Connor Bedard's bodyguard". Now due to the injury to Taylor Hall, Perry may be counted on for more than just the physical aspects of his game. As the season progresses, the Blackhawks may be relying on Perry for an offensive punch, and his breakaway goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs may be just the beginning.

As Corey Perry continues his journey with the Chicago Blackhawks, his connection with the "Missin Curfew" podcast hosts and the poignant moment of pointing towards them in the crowd will undoubtedly be a talked about moment, especially in Toronto Maple Leafs' circles for the rest of the season. Corey Perry will likely continue to endear himself to fans in Chicago with many controversial and mischievous moments.