Corey Perry rumors: Multiple teams interested after contract termination over "unaccepteble conduct" 

Veteran forward Corey Perry finds himself at the center of swirling rumors and potential interest from multiple NHL teams after being released by the Chicago Blackhawks.

The breaking news comes from hockey insider Frank Seravalli, who revealed on the "Real Kyper & Bourn" podcast,

"I think there’s actually been a couple of teams in the last 24-48 hrs that may be interested in adding a player like Corey Perry, so I think there’s a lot left to be written here."

The saga surrounding Perry's abrupt departure from the Blackhawks began when the team waived the former Hart Trophy winner on Tuesday. This move followed an investigation into what the organization deemed "unacceptable" behavior.

The incident took place during the team's trip to Columbus last Tuesday, just a day before they were scheduled to face the Blue Jackets.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that an incident involving Perry and a team employee occurred during the Columbus trip, prompting the Blackhawks to pull Perry from the game and initiate an investigation.

The exact details of the incident remained elusive, but the situation escalated when Daily Faceoff reporter Frank Seravalli hinted at a possible alcohol-related dimension to the controversy.

According to Seravalli's sources, there was an "alcohol-fueled incident involving Perry" during "an event that included corporate partners and team employees in attendance."

The revelation adds a layer of complexity to the situation, raising questions about the circumstances leading to Perry's release and the impact it could have on his future in the league.

Could Corey Perry be back on a new NHL team before the end of the year, or is this the end for the veteran NHLer?

Despite the controversy, Seravalli's disclosure that multiple teams are considering adding Corey Perry to their roster underscores the resilience of the seasoned player's career.

Perry, known for his gritty style of play and scoring prowess, might find redemption and a new opportunity with another NHL franchise.

Perry could add a layer of grit and tenacity to a contending team or a level of leadership to a team that is currently in the rebuilding phase.

As the hockey community awaits further developments in this unfolding narrative, the interest from multiple teams signals that Corey Perry's journey in the NHL might not be over just yet.

The coming days will likely shed more light on the circumstances surrounding his release and which teams are willing to take a chance on the veteran forward.