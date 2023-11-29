Shocking details emerge as Corey Perry's contract is terminated by Chicago Blackhawks: Reports

According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Chicago Blackhawks' decision to terminate Corey Perry's contract was sparked after the veteran forward got into an incident with a team employee.

Perry was scratched from the lineup last week before losing 7-3 to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Initially, the franchise did not provide a clear update on the decision, with coach Luke Richardson citing it as an "organizational decision."

Later that week, GM Kyle Davidson revealed that Corey Perry would be out of the lineup for a "foreseeable time," but again, the exact reason behind the decision was not announced. However, on Tuesday, the Blackhawks placed Perry on waivers, which culminated in his contract termination.

Davidson later addressed the media to clarify rumors and speculations about Perry and stated that the decision to place him on waivers was internally team-based with the intent to terminate his contract after engaging in "unacceptable misconduct."

Notably, Davidson did announce Perry's contract termination as a result of misconduct, but he did not divulge any further details on the matter.

However, a new shocking revelation from ESPN's Emily Kaplan revealed that Corey Perry was involved in an incident with a team employee, and as soon as the Blackhawks learned of the incident, they immediately pulled him from the lineup and launched an internal investigation against him:

"A source told ESPN's Emily Kaplan that Perry indeed traveled with the team to Columbus last Tuesday, a day before the game, and an incident occurred that day involving a team employee. Davidson said Perry, who did not play in the team's 7-3 loss, was "immediately pulled" from the game once the Blackhawks were notified, and at that point, the club began an investigation."

It is worth noting that the Blackhawks and Perry are yet to make an official statement regarding the incident.

A look at Corey Perry's stats

The 38-year-old New Liskeard, Ontario, native was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks by the Tampa Bay Lightning in June of this year.

One of the reasons the Blackhawks decided to bring Perry on board was to bring a wealth of experience and act as a leader among the young side of the Hawks.

The one-time Stanley Cup winner with the Anaheim Ducks appeared in 16 games, notching up nine points through four goals and five assists with the Hawks this season. Perry has played 1,273 games, scoring 892 points on 421 goals and 471 assists in his 19-year-long NHL career.