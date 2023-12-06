Corey Perry's controversial Blackhawks exit sparks comment from commish Gary Bettman

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman commented on veteran Corey Perry's controversial departure from the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this month.

The Blackhawks parted ways with the veteran forward after terminating his one-year, $4 million contract. However, the circumstances that resulted in the Hawks coming to such a decision weren't revealed publicly.

Corey Perry was accused of unacceptable misconduct against the team and the league's laws. As soon as the organization learned about the incident, they opened an internal investigation, which culminated in his contract being terminated by the Hawks organization.

It is unclear what the future holds for the 38-year-old in the league or whether he will seek to resume his career after the Hawks terminated his contract.

Following the conclusion of the Board of Governors meeting on Tuesday, Bettman delved into Perry's situation and said:

"That’s something that I’ll have to determine if the case arises,” said Bettman. “You’re asking me to speculate at this point and I’m not prepared to do that." - The Athletic

Corey Perry issues an apology

The veteran forward apologized to his teammates, fans and family members for his actions.

Perry also added that he's seeking help from experts, is working hard on his mental health and his struggles with alcohol, and hopes not to repeat such actions in the future:

"I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family.

"I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career"

Corey Perry last played for the Blackhawks during a game against the Buffalo Sabres (Nov. 19). This was the first season for the veteran after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in June.

The majority of Perry's 19-year career was spent with the Anaheim Ducks, where he also won the team's only championship in 2007. Perry has notched up 892 points on 421 goals and 471 assists in 1,273 games.