Corey Perry's mother tears up upon seeing Tampa Bay's emotional tribute for her son's return

In a touching moment, Corey Perry, the seasoned NHL veteran, returned to Tampa Bay, evoking deep emotions not only from fans but, most notably, from his own mother, Nancy Perry.

A video shared by BR Open Ice on X, formerly Twitter, captured the poignant scene where Perry's mother, surrounded by supportive individuals, teared up upon witnessing a heartfelt tribute to her son during his return to Tampa Bay.

The tweet, captioned,

"Corey Perry's mom gets emotional when her son's video tribute is shown during his return to Tampa Bay,"

The emotional moment unfolded shortly after the Lightning players hit the ice for their morning skate before the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Amalie Arena. Despite only spending two seasons with the Lightning, Perry left a mark in the dressing room as a veteran leader and exemplary teammate.

Known by the nickname "The Worm," Perry has earned a reputation as a player teammates adore but opponents despise due to his ability to get under their skin.

Despite spending only two seasons in Tampa Bay, the anticipation of an emotional return was palpable, and Perry received a warm welcome from the crowd during the game, complete with a touching tribute video.

In a post-morning skate interview, Perry acknowledged the significance of the occasion, stating,

"It’ll be interesting; it’ll be fun. It was home for two years, so we laid down some roots here, and it was an exciting time for us. So it’s nice to be back. We’ll see how it goes."

Corey Perry's return to Tampa Bay showcased the impact he had on the Lightning organization and the profound connections he had developed in his time there.

Lightning head coach's remarks on Corey Perry

While Corey Perry fell short of securing a second Stanley Cup during his tenure in Tampa Bay, his impact extended beyond the ice. Lightning coach Jon Cooper expressed his admiration for Perry,

“I don’t know where he’s going to end up when he finally finishes, but I hope he’s back here with us. You’re not going to meet somebody more first-class than Corey Perry, but someone who would just lay it all on the line to win. He was just a gem to have on this team”

Currently mentoring first-overall pick Connor Bedard on the Chicago Blackhawks, Perry remains closely connected with his former Lightning teammates. Even from a distance, he avidly follows the Lightning's games on TV, savoring the familiarity of seeing friends and recalling the exciting times shared in the parent-heavy Tampa Bay locker room.