"Corey Perry's replacement": Fans react to Chicago Blackhawks' trade for Anthony Beauvillier from Canucks

On Tuesday, the Chicago Blackhawks traded for forward Anthony Beauvillier from the Vancouver Canucks, fueling speculation he might be the Corey Perry replacement.

As part of the trade, the Canucks received a fifth-round pick from the Hawks in exchange. Beaulivillier was playing in the bottom six line of the Canucks lineup.

The 26-year-old Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, native accumulated eight points through two goals and six assists in 22 games this season.

The addition of Anthony Beauvillier could prove to be a great scorer on the Chicago Blackhawks offense, especially on the right. More importantly, he is expected to act as a replacement for Taylor Hall (knee injury) and Corey Perry (contract terminated) upfront.

Fans were quick to react to the move and took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their opinions. One tweeted:

"Looks like he's corey perry's replacement"

Chicago Blackhawks terminate Corey Perry's contract, places the veteran on waivers

Before a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets last week, the Hawks decided to scratch veteran Corey Perry from the lineup. Initially, there was no information as to why he was scratched, and the team stated it was an "organizational decision."

Two days later, on Saturday, GM Kyle Davidson delved into the situation involving the veteran and stated that Perry would be away from the team for a "foreseeable future."

The little to no information about Perry's absence from the lineup led to many rumors and speculations about his future in the Windy City of Chicago. The Blackhawks then announced on Tuesday that Perry had been placed on waivers, culminating in the termination of his contract with the franchise.

However, Chicago Blackhawks GM Davidson later spoke to the media to clarify the rumors and said the decision to terminate Corey Perry's contract was entirely team-based, saying:

"First and foremost, I want to start off by reiterating that the organization is committed to a culture of accountability and upholding our values across our employees, players, both on-and-off the ice. Last week, management was notified of possible misconduct by Corey Perry. We immediately pulled him from the game and conducted an internal investigation."

"Upon learning the findings of the investigation, we made the decision to terminate his contract. As this is an individual personnel matter, I will not be able to disclose any details related to the initial reporting of the investigation and its findings."

Notably, Davidson did announce Perry's contract termination as a result of misconduct. However, the 35-year-old Chicago Blackhawks GM did not divulge any further details on the matter.