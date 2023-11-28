Recently, speculation regarding the absence of veteran forward Corey Perry from the Chicago Blackhawks' lineup has been rife. Conflicting statements from Perry's agent and the Blackhawks' general manager sparked reactions from NHL fans.

The rumors reached a point where Chicago Blackhawks Insider Charlie Roumeliotis took to Twitter to address the situation head-on. In a tweet that sought to put an end to the speculations, the insider stated,

"The Corey Perry rumor that’s going around is 100% false. Carry on, everyone. #Blackhawks."

This swift response aimed to quell the growing uncertainty surrounding Perry's absence.

However, the denial didn't stop NHL fans from expressing their surprise and opinions on X. One fan reacted to the situation with a touch of humor, saying:

"Not sure that’s what they had in mind when they brought Perry in to be a father figure."

One more fan said:

"This one feels like someone should be sued for libel… my goodness."

Another fan expressed concern for those involved in spreading the rumors. The fan commented:

"I wouldn’t want to be the hockey reporter who started circulating that rumor - it’s highly unlikely the Blackhawks players will be obliging him/her with any interview requests for the rest of the season. Try explaining that to your boss."

One fan remarked:

"Hawks created this themselves by not being forthcoming IMO."

Rumors can spread rapidly, affecting not only the players but also the team's image and the relationship. As the situation continues to unfold, clarity from official sources will be crucial in setting the record straight.

For now, hockey enthusiasts are awaiting further updates from the Chicago Blackhawks organization regarding Perry's status.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson and Corey Perry's agent provide contrasting reports around player's absence

Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson on Saturday updated the fans on Corey Perry's situation. He revealed that Perry would be away from the team for "the foreseeable future." He said:

"He's away from the team and will remain so for the foreseeable future. We're unable to provide any update on that front. It's been a team decision so far to hold him out. It's coming from the organization."

He further added,

"To start ruling anything out is irresponsible, so I'm not going to comment on any possible outcomes."

Perry's agent, Pat Morris gave his statement on his situation,

"Corey Perry has stepped away from the Chicago Blackhawks to attend to personal matters. Corey and his family appreciate privacy at this time."