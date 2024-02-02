"Could call it the Woke Cup!" - NHL fans slam league over reports of major hockey nations missing out on new international tournament 

The NHL and the NHLPA are reportedly planning to announce a hockey tournament for 2025, which will take place in the iconic cities of Montreal and Boston. However, there has been some disappointment as it seems that several major hockey nations are not part of the lineup.

The tournament is said to include only four nations: Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

Fans have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction regarding this exclusion. One fan commented:

“Could call it the Woke Cup!”

Fans are concerned about the event because some of the major hockey nations like Russia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic won't be participating. These countries have a history of competition and are known for producing top-notch talent.

Though the exact details regarding how the tournament participants were chosen have not been completely revealed there is no doubt that this decision has sparked a discussion among fans.

This move might impact NHL players' participation in the Olympics, due to concerns over player injuries and scheduling conflicts within the league.

Insider reveals NHL offered American city to host hockey games for 2026 Olympics

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, there had been discussions about the NHL offering an American city the opportunity to host the Winter Olympics in 2026. However, he stated:

"The NHL has made this offer before, and it’s never been accepted."

Although it appears doubtful that the proposition will be realized, Dreger discussed the difficulties faced by Italy, the designated host. The pressure on this nation is increasing as it works towards completing its venue before the games. It has been reported that Italy is considering other options and Dreger proposed a solution.

"Perhaps they pick another Italian city if the main venue isn’t ready, like Torino."

The NHL's hesitance to agree to the offer might be due to worries about the preparedness of ice hockey facilities. Dreger feared:

"Rinks may not be ready in time to host the event."

After considering the countdown to the 2026 Winter Olympics, there are still decisions to be made regarding the choice of venues and the logistical aspects.