Could Jacques Martin be the Senators' next HC? NHL insider delivers his verdict

The Ottawa Senators are no strangers to the winds of change, and recent rumors suggest that the seasoned hockey mind of Jacques Martin might be making a return to the franchise.

In the latest installment of his renowned "32 Thoughts" podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman delved into the possibility of Jacques Martin becoming the next head coach for the Senators. At 71 years old, Martin's potential return to a day-to-day coaching role sparks intriguing discussions among hockey enthusiasts.

Friedman said:

"Martin is 71, I can’t imagine he’s looking to be a day-to-day coach."

The notion of Jacques Martin returning to the Senators is not entirely unprecedented. When Guy Boucher was relieved of his coaching duties in 2019, Martin's name surfaced as a potential replacement.

While Marc Crawford eventually finished the season at the helm, it is clear that Martin's coaching acumen has been on the Senators' radar before. The recent appointment of Martin as a senior advisor to the Senators adds fire to the speculation surrounding his potential return to a coaching role.

Friedman added:

"It’s not connected to this, but when the Senators fired Guy Boucher in 2019, they considered him as a replacement. Marc Crawford finished the season."

The senior advisor role and Jacques Martin's observations

Steve Staios, alongside Jacques Martin, emphasized the term "resource" when describing Martin's new position as a senior advisor to the Senators coaching staff.

Staios said:

“I watch them work their tail off every day to prepare our players.”

Martin added:

“I was telling the coaches earlier today, when I look at the team this year compared to last year, it's not about wins and losses, it's about commitment away from the puck.

"A lot of young players, when they come into the league, the focus is all on offense. They need time to realize that in order to win on a consistent basis, in order to win championships, you need to play the 200-foot game. What I’ve seen the last three games is really encouraging.”

Jacques Martin played a pivotal role in transforming the Senators into a legitimate contender. His influence on the organization has been so profound that his return coincides with that of Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson, who has consistently praised Martin's technical expertise. The prospect of Martin joining the team's Ring of Honor further underscores the impact he had on the Senators.