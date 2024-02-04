"Could read this script a mile away": NHL fans react as Team Matthews wins 2024 All-Star Game defeating Team McDavid 7-4

Team Matthews emerged victorious in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, defeating Team McDavid with a resounding 7-4 win. The electrifying matchup captivated the Toronto crowd, leaving NHL fans buzzing with reactions.

The official NHL X (formerly Twitter) account announced the triumph, tweeting:

"Team Matthews is your 2024 #NHLAllStar champ."

However, fan responses reflected a mix of sentiments. One fan sarcastically remarked:

"Shocking said absolutely no one. Could read this script a mile away and a reason no one cared about this pathetic all-star game."

Another fan, taking a humorous dig, commented:

"We won the cup any Dallas, AZ, NSH, NYI, and Leafs fans wanna have a parade!"

Meanwhile, a fan noted the silver lining for Team Matthews, stating:

"Can’t win a Stanley Cup but at least he can say he won the NHL All-Star game tournament."

Team Matthews, primarily represented by Toronto Maple Leafs players, triumphed in the 2024 NHL All-Star Final, defeating Team McDavid with a convincing 7-4 scoreline. Former U.S. National Team Development Program teammates Auston Matthews and Clayton Keller played pivotal roles, accumulating six points for the winning side.

Matthews showcased his prowess with two goals and an assist, including the game-winner – a top-shelf one-timer assisted by Keller. Mitch Marner, Filip Forsberg, Alex DeBrincat and Mathew Barzal also contributed to the scoring for Team Matthews.

The journey to victory included a hard-fought semifinal against Team Hughes, where DeBrincat's two goals and shootout heroics secured a place in the final. Forsberg's late-game heroics in regulation forced a shootout against Team Hughes.

The tournament's first semifinal witnessed Team McDavid staging a comeback, defeating Team MacKinnon 4-3 in a shootout. Captain Connor McDavid and David Pastrnak played pivotal roles, overturning a 3-1 deficit late in the second period. McDavid's shootout heroics, combined with goaltending efforts from Connor Hellebuyck and Sergei Bobrovsky, secured Team McDavid's spot in the final.

The All-Star weekend showcased a spectacular blend of offense, goaltending excellence, and dramatic comebacks, leaving fans captivated. The Maple Leafs-heavy Team Matthews ultimately claimed victory, providing a memorable conclusion to the 2024 NHL All-Star festivities.