"Couldn't happen to a nicer guy" - NHL fans brutally troll Brad Marchand over puck hit to most unfortunate of places

During a recent game between the Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets, Bruins captain Brad Marchand sealed the game with an empty-net goal, ending the Jets' impressive 34-game streak of allowing three or fewer goals. However, the aftermath of Marchand's crucial play took an unexpected and somewhat comical turn, leading to a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Shortly after the game, the popular hockey podcast Spittin' Chiclets took to its X account to share a video of Brad Marchand experiencing an unfortunate mishap. The video captured the moment when Marchand took a shot that ended up hitting him in what can only be described as the most sensitive of places.

The clip quickly gained traction and drew reactions from NHL fans across X.

Among the myriad responses, one fan couldn't resist a bit of sarcasm:

"Couldn't happen to a nicer guy."

Another fan came to Marchand's defense, highlighting the hypocrisy of the situation:

"And anyone of your teams would take him in a second, and you would be loving every second. Haters all hate when all they can do is troll what they wish they had"

Adding a touch of humor to the situation, one fan joked about Marchand's potential approach to managing the pain:

"A 'little' pain management"

A skeptical fan questioned the authenticity of Marchand's reaction:

"He's faking. Dude doesn't have nuts."

The unexpected puck-to-sensitive-areas incident involving Brad Marchand has not only provided hockey fans with a good laugh but also sparked a variety of reactions on X.

Brad Marchand's stellar performance propels Bruins to 4-1 victory against Jets

In Monday's 4-1 victory against the Jets, Brad Marchand secured his 21st goal of the season by slotting the puck into an empty net at 19:05 of the third period, assisted by Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak.

Marchand, contributing to the NHL team's success, concluded the game with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal, a blocked shot and two hits. Notably, he triumphed in his sole faceoff attempt during 19 minutes and 24 seconds of ice time spanning 22 shifts.

This performance adds to Marchand's remarkable January record, where he has tallied eight goals and 11 points, boasting a plus-5 rating over 11 games. The veteran player's consistent offensive output has been a key factor in his team's recent success.

The Boston Bruins will face the Carolina Hurricanes next.