"Couldn’t hold Dahlin’s jockstrap" - NHL fans left debating wild Rasmus Dahlin trade package involving Trevor Zegras

NHL fans are in a frenzy, thanks to a controversial trade proposal involving two rising stars in the league: Rasmus Dahlin and Trevor Zegras.

The spark that ignited this heated debate came from a tweet by the popular hockey podcast, Spittin' Chiclets. The tweet posed a seemingly simple question:

"Would you trade Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale for Rasmus Dahlin?"

However, the responses that followed were anything but simple, showcasing the passion and differing opinions that make NHL fandom so exciting. One fan wasted no time in making their stance clear:

"Both of them combined couldn't hold Dahlin's jockstrap."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Another chimed in with a definitive answer:

"If I were the ducks... Without question. If I were the Sabres... I'd be fired."

However, not everyone was convinced that this hypothetical trade would be a slam dunk. One fan countered the discussion by emphasizing Dahlin's defensive prowess and his status as a top-tier defenseman, arguing:

"Dahlin plays defense tf u talking about and he's easily a top 5 dman in the league, and also only 23 years old. Zegras is great, but he's no better than Cozens, and Drysdale has potential, but will never be close to a Dahlin."

This Twitter exchange shows the passionate nature of NHL fandom and how fans can have vastly different opinions on even the most seemingly straightforward trade proposals.

A look at Rasmus Dahlin NHL career

Identified as the top prospect for the 2018 NHL Draft, Rasmus Dahlin has drawn comparisons with legendary Sweden-born defensemen like Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman. The Buffalo Sabres made him the first overall pick, marking the first time since 1989 that a Sweden-born player received the honor.

Dahlin's transition to the NHL was seamless. Despite Buffalo's struggles, he shone brightly during his rookie season, amassing 44 points, the second-most by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history. Notably, his coach, Phil Housley, held the record with 66 points.

Dahlin's sophomore season further established his credentials, with 40 points in 59 games before the season was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, he signed a significant three-year contract with the Sabres, solidifying his place in the team's future.

The 2022-23 season brought more milestones, as Dahlin became the first NHL defenseman to score in the first four games in a season. He also reached the 70-point mark, a feat previously achieved only by Housley.

Rasmus Dahlin's 15 goals in a season made him just the fourth Sabres defenseman to achieve the feat.