COVID-19 had detrimental impact on Montreal Canadiens' Paul Byron - "Almost broke down in tears"

Former Montreal Canadiens player Paul Byron spoke about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had a significant influence on his physical and mental health, which he revealed in an episode of The Raw Knuckles Podcast.

Byron's unfiltered account provided a poignant window into the struggles he faced during that challenging period, shedding light on the trials that went beyond the ice.

He reflected on the tumultuous "COVID year," a time when the world was grappling with the pandemic's grasp. Byron revealed that during this phase, Montreal Canadiens' new signing had taken place, the young and promising Cole Caufield.

Paul Byron said,

"That COVID year, I think we just signed Cole (Caufield)."

However, amid the excitement, Byron's personal ordeal took center stage. He recounted a grim reality where even basic tasks such as walking became arduous. Playing a game left him beat up, as excruciating hip pain prevented him from finding a comfortable sleeping position.

Byron said,

"I was at a point like I could barely walk, like I play a game and I couldn't even go to bed after games. The pain was so bad in my hip. I couldn't sleep I couldn't move every time it twisted and turn, I was waking up all night."

In the midst of such physical torment, the simple act of practice itself became an insurmountable challenge.

Byron said,

"So then you'd wake up, you'd sleep like three hours and like, you know, it was hard to practice. Like it was hard to just get yourself in a position to practice because you just felt so bad."

The Montreal Canadiens forward's vulnerability reached a crescendo during one of the last games in Calgary. He recalled a poignant moment when he found himself on the brink of tears during training.

Byron said,

"(At) one of the last games in Calgary I almost broke down in tears at training, I can't, I just can't anymore."

Montreal Canadiens forward also recalled the moment when Cole left him impressed

Amidst this personal turmoil, a beacon of hope for the Montreal Canadiens emerged from an unexpected source, the dynamic presence of Cole Caufield.

Byron shared,

"We were lucky We had Cole, we had this young kid full of energy and like watching him just fucking go down on Charlie (Lindgren) and snipe on a top corner and I'm like, god damn like you gotta get this guy in the lineup."

Paul Byron's candid account in The Raw Knuckles Podcast shows the crucial moment when Cole Caufield left Byron impressed.