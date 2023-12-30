"COVID is going buck wild right now" - NHL fans pray and left wondering what happened to Sabres coach Don Granato 

The Buffalo Sabres community was concerned as the team announced Saturday that coach Don Granato would not be on the sidelines due to an illness.

The news came before the Sabres game against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight, leading them to appoint Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert as a replacement.

The lack of details about Granato’s condition led fans to speculate on social media platforms.

“I have very mixed feelings about this,” a fan wrote.

There was a lot of discussion and well wishes from supporters hoping for the coach's recovery. Granato, who took charge of the Sabres in March 2021, has earned respect and admiration for his leadership skills and positive impact on the team. He holds a 97-106-25 record with Buffalo.

Here are some fan reactions to Granato’s condition:

"COVID is going buck wild right now," an X user posted.

Don Granato's coaching history

Don Granato's journey began when he took on the role of head coach for the Wisconsin Capitols in the USHL during the 1993-94 season. Following that, he led and managed the Green Bay Gamblers as their manager and coach, leading them to a deserved USHL Clark Cup Championship in 1996.

His exceptional coaching skills were soon recognized in the ECHL, where he held positions as head coach for the Columbus Chill and Peoria Rivermen. His time with the Rivermen was remarkable, culminating in a Kelly Cup championship win in 2000.

This success eventually led him to enter AHL coaching, where Granato took charge of Worcester IceCats from 2000 to 2005. His outstanding performance during that time earned him deserved recognition as AHL Coach of the Year honors in 2001.

With his reputation growing, Granato was sought after by NHL teams. He answered this call as an assistant coach for the St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs. Continuing his coaching journey, he further developed his skills with roles at the Chicago Wolves of AHL and USNTDP Juniors in USHL.

In 2019, Granato joined the Buffalo Sabres as an assistant coach, marking another significant milestone in his NHL coaching career. He took over as head coach in 2021 and has remained in that role until now.

Don Granato's coaching skills have been widely acknowledged, winning a Bronze medal at the world championship in 2018 and securing a Gold at the U18 WJC in 2015.