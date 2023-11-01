Coyotes star Logan Cooley discloses draft night experience that could have drastically affected his NHL future

In a surprising revelation on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Arizona Coyotes star Logan Cooley shared an intriguing tidbit regarding the 2022 NHL Draft. According to the Coyotes' young star, the Philadelphia Flyers may have considered trading up to the third overall pick in the draft to select him.

Logan Cooley on the Philadelphia Flyers? Cooley shares intriguing nugget into the background of his third overall pick to the Arizona Coyotes

Cooley, while discussing his pre-draft experiences, recently expressed that he had several promising meetings with the Arizona Coyotes, which led him to believe that he might be their top choice if he fell to the third pick. He said:

"Like, in terms of like expectations, I had a lot of great meetings with Arizona. So I thought, you know, if I would get down to three that, you know, I'd have a good chance of going there. But you know, I met with the Flyers, I think it was like 20 minutes before the draft too, and I think they were trying to like, trade up. So I didn't know exactly what was gonna happen."

Expand Tweet

This revelation adds an interesting layer to the behind-the-scenes maneuvering that takes place on draft day. While the Coyotes ultimately held the third overall pick and selected Cooley, the Flyers were actively exploring the possibility of moving up to secure their desired prospect.

The podcast's co-host, Paul Bissonnette, couldn't resist adding his own humorous take on the situation. He suggested that if Logan Cooley had been selected by the fiery John Tortorella, the Flyers' head coach at the time, he might be enduring some rather strict coaching methods. Bissonnette quipped:

"Torts would be walking you around with a dog collar on right now."

In the end, the Flyers did not trade up to the third overall pick. Instead, they used their fifth overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft to choose Cutter Gauthier, a talented young prospect with a promising future in Philadelphia, though certainly not the same high-profile star as Logan Cooley right now.

This revelation underscores the intrigue and unpredictability that accompanies the NHL Draft, where teams explore various options and potential trades in their pursuit of top talent. While the Coyotes retained their pick and selected one of the top young prospects in the game, it's a glimpse into the draft-day machinations that can significantly impact the careers of young players and the fortunes of NHL franchises.