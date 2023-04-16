After his final NHL game, Buffalo Sabres goalie Craig Anderson reflected on his two-year journey with the team.

The emotional postgame salute from fans was unexpected, considering Anderson played just 57 games for the Sabres over two seasons. But Anderson had a lasting impact on the franchise. His professionalism and veteran leadership helped instill a winning culture in one of the NHL's youngest teams.

Anderson announced his retirement in the dressing room following the game, saying that he wanted to leave the NHL on his own terms.

He signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals during the 2020-21 season to serve as their third goalie. He spent most of the season on the taxi squad and played in just six games.

The Sabres shifted their focus to Anderson during the 2021 offseason. They needed a veteran goalie to provide stability between the pipes to kickstart their rebuild. Anderson fit that description perfectly. The Sabres inked Anderson to a one-year $750,000 contract on July 28, 2021.

Anderson appreciates the Sabres organization for extending his career:

"I just persevered through some adversity, able to find a home here where a GM and a coach came in and believed in me when I was more or less a washed-up old guy.

"It really revived the career a little bit. (I'm) able to give back and share my experience with the young guys and get spot starts and do what I can to accelerate these other guys with their careers. Give them an experience."

Anderson also expressed his appreciation for the fans and the city, saying:

"It's been a great city. It's been a welcoming city. I'm looking forward to seeing where this city and this team can go."

The outpouring of support from the fans showed how educated and passionate they are about the team and the game. Anderson's legacy with the Sabres will be his impact on the young players and leadership that helped move the franchise forward.

Craig Anderson: A Respected NHL veteran

Craig Anderson appeared in 709 NHL games across 18 seasons. He is known for his longevity, consistency, and leadership. Anderson played for several teams during his career, including the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Capitals, and Sabres.

He posted a 319-275-71 record, 2.86 goals-against average and .912 save percentage over the course of his career. He also recorded 43 shutouts. Anderson announced his retirement from the NHL on Thursday, leaving behind a legacy as a respected veteran and beloved teammate.

