In a heartfelt tribute to their longtime goaltender Craig Anderson, the Ottawa Senators are gearing up for the special gesture as the veteran netminder announced his retirement from professional hockey.

Anderson's illustrious career, spanning two decades, has left an indelible mark on both the team and the city of Ottawa. Now, as he steps away from the game, the Senators are preparing to show their appreciation in a unique and memorable way.

Craig Anderson, at the age of 42, made the emotional decision to retire from the NHL after 18 seasons, leaving a legacy that will forever be associated with the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa Senators' final salute to Craig Anderson

Craig Anderson is set to conclude his professional career with the Ottawa Senators, and the team is planning to sign the veteran goaltender to a one-day contract for his retirement.

And it seems that the intended date for this special event is Tuesday's game (i.e. on October 24, 2023) against the Buffalo Sabres, Anderson's former team he last played for.

Phil Lallier, one of the die-hard fan of the Senators posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"The greatest goalie in Senators history @CraigAnderson41, is retiring as a Ottawa Senator"

Anderson made his retirement plans after his last apprearance with the Sabres last season, which notably resulted in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Senators on April 13, 2023.

Dareen Dreger TSN's Hockey Insider posted a small gesture of Anderson's farewell on X (formerly Twitter):

"The Ottawa Senators plan on signing Craig Anderson to a 1-day contract, so he can retire a Sen. Tuesday vs. Buffalo appears to be the target. Good man and great gesture by @Senators."

Craig Anderson's NHL Career

With a total of 709 appearances, 435 of them representing the Senators, Anderson also spent over 40,000 minutes guarding the net and made a remarkable 12,000 saves.

His retirement is marked by 319 wins, a feat that places him along the elite group of 39 goaltenders in NHL history with, at least, 300 victories.

Standing at 6'2" and aged 42, Anderson made a significant impact during his tenure with the Senators from 2011 to 2020, most notably leading the way in all 19 games during the club's memorable run to the 2017 Eastern Conference Final.

In the 2012-23 NHL season, he etched his name into Senators history by setting records for the lowest goals against average (1.69) and the highest save percentage (.941) in a single season.

His departure from the Senators at the end of the 2019-2020 season left him as the club's all-time leader in numerous goaltending catergories, including games played (435), starts (422) wins (202), saves (12,447), and assists (11).

Anderon's NHL story began with the Chicago Blackhawk's in the 2002-03 season, and he continued his journey after being selected by the Calgary Flames with a third round pick in 1999, only to re-enter the draft two years later, following an unsigned stint.

After starting with the Blackhawks, Anderson made his mark with the Florida Panthers in 2006, where he emerged as a reliable backup goaltender. His career then took him to the Colorado Avalanche in 2009, where he famously achieved a 51-save, 1-0 shutout win over the San Jose Sharks in the 2010 playoffs.

Anderson secured fourth place in the Vezina Trophy on two occasions during his career, an award recognizing the league's premier goaltender. In 2013, he emerged as an MVP contender for the Ottawa, finishing 12th in the voting for the Hart Memorial Trophy that season.

It's only appropriate that Craig Anderson concludes his career with the team where he enjoyed the most success. As he bids farewell next Tuesday, Senators fans are sure to give him a heartfelt sendoff.