Crossover Grid NHL: August 7 answers you need to know

The NHL Crossover Grid for Aug. 7 is now live to play online. The grid for the day features some intriguing sections that will test fans’ knowledge.

The first two rows are the same, as fans are asked to name players for the same team. Meanwhile, the third row challenges NHL fans to name Hall of Famers for specific teams.

The bottom line requires the names of players to score hat-tricks with a specific team. So, without further ado, here are the answers for the National Hockey League Crossover Grid for Aug. 7:

NHL Crossover Grid answers for Aug. 7

Mario Lemieux (right) is the answer to Box 9

Here are the answers to today’s grid:

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Dallas Stars during their career?

Correct Answer: Grant Ledyard

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Pat Lafontaine

Box 3: Which Buffalo Sabres player is also a Hall of Famer?

Correct Answer: Dale Hawerchuk

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Montreal Canadiens and the Dallas Stars during their career?

Correct Answer: Evgenii Dadonov

Box 5: Which player has also played for the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Guy Lafleur

Box 6: Which Montreal Canadiens player is also a Hall of Famer?

Correct Answer: Ken Dryden

Box 7: Which Dallas Stars player has scored a Hat-trick more than once during their career?

Correct Answer: Mike Ribeiro

Box 8: Which New York Rangers player has scored a Hat-trick more than once during their career?

Correct Answer: Phil Esposito

Box 9: Name a Hall of Famer to also score a Hat-trick more than once during their career.

Correct Answer: Mario Lemieux