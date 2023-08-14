Crossover NHL Grid: Aug. 14 answers you need to know

The Crossover NHL Grid for Monday, Aug. 14, is now live to play. The grid for the day features yet another 3x3 head-scratching puzzle that will test fans’ knowledge.

The first two rows, as usual, are the same. The third row, meanwhile, is a bit tricky and will require a bit of added knowledge to solve this grid. In the third row of today’s Crossover NHL Grid, users are required to test their skills and knowledge of Swedish forwards to play for specific teams.

The bottom line, meanwhile, needs to be populated with players to score one-plus goals in the Stanley Cup final. Here are the answers to today’s NHL Grid to fetch an immaculate score of nine.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug. 14

Ryan O'Reilly is the answer to Grid 8

Grid 1: Which player has played for both the Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Peter Bondra

Grid 2: Which player has played for both the Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues during their career?

Correct Answer: Pavol Demitra

Grid 3: Name a Swedish forward to play for the Ottawa Senators.

Correct Answer: Jakob Silfverberg

Grid 4: Which player has played for both the Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Sergei Gonchar

Grid 5: Which player has played for both the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues during their career?

Correct Answer: Peter Zezel

Grid 6: Name a Swedish forward to play for the Dallas Stars.

Correct Answer: Mattias Janmark

Grid 7: Name a Washington Capitals player to score one-plus goals in the Stanley Cup final.

Correct Answer: Chandler Stephenson

Grid 8: Name a St. Louis Blues player to score one-plus goals in the Stanley Cup final.

Correct Answer: Ryan O'Reilly

Grid 9: Name a Swedish forward to also score one-plus goals in the Stanley Cup final.

Correct Answer: Anders Kallur