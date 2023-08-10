Crossover NHL Grid: August 10 answers you need to know

The Crossover NHL Grid for Thursday, August 10, is now out to play online. Every day, Crossover delivers a distinguished 3x3 grid that enables fans to test their skills and knowledge of the National Hockey League.

The NHL grid for Wednesday is another tasked-packed puzzle that will have the users guessing the correct answers. As usual, the first two rows, are the same to name players for both teams.

Meanwhile, the third row and the bottom line add another twist, as users are tasked to name the teammates of two legendary athletes, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, to play for specific teams.

Here are the answers to today's NHL grid, users can enter to fetch an immaculate score of 9:

Crossover NHL Grid answer for August 10

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars during their career?

Correct Answer: Reilly Smith.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Vegas Golden Knights and the Boston Bruins during their career?

Correct Answer: Phil Kessel.

Grid 3: Name a Sidney Crosby teammate to also play for the Vegas Golden Knights during their career.

Correct Answer: Marc-Andre Fleury.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars?

Correct Answer: Aaron Downey.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins?

Correct Answer: Wayne Rivers.

Grid 6: Name a Sidney Crosby teammate to also play for the Detroit Red Wings.

Correct Answer: Ty Conklin.

Grid 7: Name an Alex Ovechkin teammate to also play for the Dallas Stars during their career.

Correct Answer: Brian Sutherby.

Grid 8: Name an Alex Ovechkin teammate to also play for the Boston Bruins during their career.

Correct Answer: Joe Corvo.

Grid 9: Name a teammate to play with both Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin during their career.

Correct Answer: Brent Johnson.