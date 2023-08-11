Crossover NHL Grid: August 11 answers you need to know

The Crossover NHL Grid for Friday, August 11, is now live to play. The grid for the day features yet another 3x3 head-scratching puzzle that will test fans’ knowledge.

The first two rows, as usual, are the same. The third row, meanwhile, is a bit tricky and will require a bit of added knowledge to solve this grid.

In the third row of today’s Crossover NHL Grid, users are tasked to name a top 10 draft pick to play for a specific team. The bottom line adds another twist, as users are asked to test their knowledge of the US players.

Here are the answers to today’s NHL Grid, you can enter to fetch an immaculate score of nine out of nine:

Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 11

Auston Matthews is the answer to Grid 9

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: James Wisniewski.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: Gustav Nyquist.

Grid 3: Name a top 10 draft pick to play for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Correct Answer: Matt Duchene.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: Ben Chiarot.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Florida Panthers and the Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: Eric Staal.

Grid 6: Name a top 10 draft pick to play for the Florida Panthers.

Correct Answer: Aleksander Barkov.

Grid 7: Which US-born player has played for the Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: Cole Caufield.

Grid 8: Which US-born player has played for the Minnesota Wild?

Correct Answer: Zach Parise.

Grid 9: Name a US-born top 10 draft pick.

Correct Answer: Auston Matthews.