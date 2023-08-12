Crossover NHL Grid: August 12 answers you need to know

The Crossover NHL Grid for Saturday, August 12, is now live to play. The grid for the day features yet another 3x3 head-scratching puzzle that will test fans’ knowledge.

The first two rows, as usual, are the same. The third row, meanwhile, is a bit tricky and will require a bit of added knowledge to solve this grid.

In the third row of today’s Crossover NHL Grid, users are tasked to name players coached by John Tortorella to play for specific teams. Tortorella is one of the best coaches in the league and is currently the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers.

The bottom line adds another twist, as users are asked to test their knowledge of the Finnish players. Patrick Kane, Patrik Laine and Manny Malhotra are some of the answers to today's NHL grid.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 12

Patrick Kane is the answer to Grid 5

Grid 1: Which player has played for both Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs during their career?

Correct Answer: Frederik Andersen.

Grid 2: Which player has played for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Kevin Weekes.

Grid 3: Name a player coached by John Tortorella to play for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Correct Answer: Manny Malhotra.

Grid 4: Which player has played for both the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs during their career?

Correct Answer: Brett Seney.

Grid 5: Which player has played for both the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Patrick Kane.

Grid 6: Name a player coached by John Tortorella to play for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Correct Answer: Nikita Alexeev.

Grid 7: Name a Finnish player to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs during their career.

Correct Answer: Jussi Rynnas.

Grid 8: Name a Finnish player to play for the New York Rangers during their career.

Correct Answer: Ville Nieminen.

Grid 9: Name a Finnish player coached by John Tortorella to play in the NHL.

Correct Answer: Patrik Laine.