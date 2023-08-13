Crossover NHL Grid: August 13 answers you need to know

The Crossover NHL Grid for Sunday, August 13, is now live to play. The grid for the day features yet another 3x3 head-scratching puzzle that will test fans’ knowledge.

The first two rows, as usual, are the same. The third row, meanwhile, is a bit tricky and will require a bit of added knowledge to solve this grid.

In the third row of today’s Crossover NHL Grid, users are tasked to name players to record 100-plus penalty minutes (PIMs) for specific teams in a single season.

The bottom line adds another twist, as users are asked to test their knowledge of players with 30-plus playoff games played for specific teams. Keith Tkachuk, Don Luce, and Phil Kessel are some answers to today's NHL grid.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 13

Phil Kessel is the answer to Grid 8

Grid 1: Which player has played for both the Winnipeg Jets and the Buffalo Sabres during their career?

Correct Answer: Eric Comrie.

Grid 2: Which player has played for both the Winnipeg Jets and the Arizona Coyotes during their career?

Correct Answer: Keith Tkachuk.

Grid 3: Name a Winnipeg Jets player to record 100-plus penalty minutes (PIMs) in a single season.

Correct Answer: Boris Valabik.

Grid 4: Which player has played for both the LA Kings and the Buffalo Sbares during their career?

Correct Answers: Brayden McNabb.

Grid 5: Which player has played for both the LA Kings and the Arizona Coyotes?

Correct Answer: Michal Handzus.

Grid 6: Name a LA Kings player to record 100-plus penalty minutes (PIMs) in a single season.

Correct Answer: Marty McSorley.

Grid 7: Which player has played 30-plus playoff games for the Buffalo Sabres?

Correct Answer: Don Luce.

Grid 8: Which player has played 30-plus playoff games for the Arizona Coyotes?

Correct Answer: Phil Kessel.

Grid 9: Name a player to play 30-plus playoff games and also record 100-plus penalty minutes (PIMs) in a single season.

Correct Answer: Dave Schultz.