Crossover NHL Grid: August 13 answers you need to know

The Crossover NHL Grid for Sunday, August 13, is now live to play. The grid for the day features yet another 3x3 head-scratching puzzle that will test fans’ knowledge.
The first two rows, as usual, are the same. The third row, meanwhile, is a bit tricky and will require a bit of added knowledge to solve this grid.
In the third row of today’s Crossover NHL Grid, users are tasked to name players to record 100-plus penalty minutes (PIMs) for specific teams in a single season.
The bottom line adds another twist, as users are asked to test their knowledge of players with 30-plus playoff games played for specific teams. Keith Tkachuk, Don Luce, and Phil Kessel are some answers to today's NHL grid.
Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 13
Grid 1: Which player has played for both the Winnipeg Jets and the Buffalo Sabres during their career?
Correct Answer: Eric Comrie.
Grid 2: Which player has played for both the Winnipeg Jets and the Arizona Coyotes during their career?
Correct Answer: Keith Tkachuk.
Grid 3: Name a Winnipeg Jets player to record 100-plus penalty minutes (PIMs) in a single season.
Correct Answer: Boris Valabik.
Grid 4: Which player has played for both the LA Kings and the Buffalo Sbares during their career?
Correct Answers: Brayden McNabb.
Grid 5: Which player has played for both the LA Kings and the Arizona Coyotes?
Correct Answer: Michal Handzus.
Grid 6: Name a LA Kings player to record 100-plus penalty minutes (PIMs) in a single season.
Correct Answer: Marty McSorley.
Grid 7: Which player has played 30-plus playoff games for the Buffalo Sabres?
Correct Answer: Don Luce.
Grid 8: Which player has played 30-plus playoff games for the Arizona Coyotes?
Correct Answer: Phil Kessel.
Grid 9: Name a player to play 30-plus playoff games and also record 100-plus penalty minutes (PIMs) in a single season.
Correct Answer: Dave Schultz.