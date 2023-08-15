Crossover NHL Grid: August 15 answers you need to know

The Crossover NHL Grid for Aug.15, has been released, marking the 32nd day of the hockey trivia game. The grid for the day features yet another 3x3 head-scratching puzzle that will test fans’ knowledge.

The first two rows, as usual, are identical. The third row, meanwhile, is rather easier to solve - as participants are required to name the Stanley Cup winners to play for the given teams.

The bottom line in today's Crossover NHL Grid adds another twist, as users are asked to test their knowledge of the goaltenders to secure 20-plus wins in a single season.

Here are the answers to today’s NHL Grid, you can enter to fetch an immaculate score of nine:

Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 15

Stuart Skinner is the answer to Grid 7

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers during their career?

Correct Answer: Derek Roy.

Grid 2: Which player has played for Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche during their career?

Correct Answer: Matt Duchene.

Grid 3: Name a Stanley Cup winner to play for the Nashville Predators.

Correct Answer: Peter Forsberg.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers during their career?

Correct Answer: Chris Pronger.

Grid 5: Which player has played for Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche during their career?

Correct Answer: Bates Battagila.

Grid 6: Name a Stanley Cup winner to play for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Correct Answer: Ron Francis.

Grid 7: Name a goaltender to register 20-plus wins in a single season with the Edmonton Oilers.

Correct Answer: Stuart Skinner.

Grid 8: Name a goaltender to register 20-plus wins in a single season with the Colorado Avalanche.

Correct Answer: Ron Hextall.

Grid 9: Name a goaltender to register 20-plus wins and also won a Stanley Cup during their career.

Correct Answer: Patrick Roy.