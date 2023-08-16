Crossover NHL Grid: August 16 answers you need to know

Game 33 of the Crossover NHL Grid for Aug.16, is now live to play. The grid for the day features yet another 3x3 head-scratching puzzle that will test fans’ knowledge.

The first two rows, as usual, are identical. The third row, meanwhile, is a bit tricky and will require a bit of added knowledge to solve this grid.

In the third row of today’s Crossover NHL Grid, participants are tasked to name NCAA players to play for specific teams.

The bottom line, meanwhile, adds another twist, as participants are asked to test their knowledge to name the top 10 draft picks for specific teams.

Chris Chelios, Dylan Larkin, and Jack Eichel are some of the notable answers for today's Crossover NHL grid.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 16

Jack Eichel is the answer to Grid 6

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: Chris Chelios.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning during their career?

Correct Answer: Doug Janik.

Grid 3: Which Detroit Red Wings player has also played in the NCAA during their career?

Correct Answer: Dylan Larkin.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens during their career?

Correct Answer: Erik Staal.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning during their career?

Correct Answer: Zach Bogosian.

Grid 6: Which Buffalo Sabres player has also played in the NCAA during their career?

Correct Answer: Jack Eichel.

Grid 7: Name a top 10 draft pick to play for the Montreal Canadiens.

Correct Answer: Juraj Slafkovsky.

Grid 8: Name a top 10 draft pick to play for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Correct Answer: Steven Stamkos.

Grid 9: Name a top 10 draft pick from NCAA to play in the NHL.

Correct Answer: Matthew Beniers.