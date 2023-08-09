Crossover NHL Grid: August 9 answers you need to know

The Crossover NHL Grid for Wednesday, August 9, is now live to play. The grid for the day features yet another 3x3 head-scratching puzzle that will test fans’ knowledge.

The first two rows, as usual, are the same. The third row, meanwhile, is a bit tricky and will require a bit of added knowledge to solve this grid.

In the third row of today’s Crossover NHL Grid, users are tasked to name 20-plus playoff goal scorers for specific teams. The bottom line adds another twist, as users are asked to test their knowledge of Swedish players.

Here are the answers to today’s NHL Grid, you can enter to fetch an immaculate score of 9.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 9

Oskar Sundqvist is the answer to Grid 7

Grid 1: Which player has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues during their career?

Correct Answer: Michal Handzus.

Grid 2: Which player has played for both the Arizona Coyotes and the Nashville Predators?

Correct Answer: Connor Ingram.

Grid 3: Which Arizona Coyotes player has recorded 20-plus playoff goals during their career?

Correct Answer: Phil Kessel.

Grid 4: Which player has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and the St. Louis Blues during their career?

Correct Answer: Cliff Ronning.

Grid 5: Which player has played for both the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: Dan Hamhuis.

Grid 6: Which Vancouver Canucks player has recorded 20-plus playoff goals during their career?

Correct Answer: Ryan Kesler.

Grid 7: Which Swedish-born player has played for the St. Louis Blues during their career?

Correct Answer: Oskar Sundqvist.

Grid 8: Which Swedish-born player has played for the Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: Viktor Arvidsson.

Grid 9: Which Swedish-born player has recorded 20-plus goals during their career?

Correct Answer: Peter Forsberg.