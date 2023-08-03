CSKA President sends a stark warning to Flyers over Ivan Fedotov's contract dispute

Recently, there has been significant buzz surrounding the situation of goaltender Ivan Fedotov, who is currently in a contract dispute with the Philadelphia Flyers. However, the president of CSKA Moscow, Roman Esmantovich, recently spoke on the matter, firmly stating that there is no possibility of Fedotov leaving for the NHL.

Esmantovich confidently asserted:

"No, it's out of the question, our lawyers are working. There will come a time when the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) realizes that the contract with Philadelphia has no legal force."

It indicates that CSKA Moscow is standing firm in their stance and will vigorously defend their rights and interests.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov, a Philadelphia Flyers prospect, signed a two-year deal with CSKA Moscow in the KHL, becoming the first player to not honor his NHL contract since the memorandum of understanding between the NHL and KHL dissolved in March 2022.

Fedotov was drafted by the Flyers in 2015 and signed a one-year contract in May 2022. Last July, Fedotov was detained in Russia for allegedly evading military service through his NHL contract.

On the other hand, Ivan Fedotov himself seems focused and undeterred by the contract dispute. The young netminder said:

"Within my capabilities, I am now in an optimal condition. There is a whole month of preparation ahead, the work is going on, the coaches and I know what to do. Everything is going according to plan. The main thing is that it should be over a long distance, the rest will follow."

Ivan Fedotov remains unfazed by the contract dispute

When asked how he manages to remain unfazed by the hype and media attention surrounding his contract dispute, Fedotov replied:

"I just go out on the ice, do my job, spend more time in the arena, don't go [on the Internet], don't read unnecessary information. It's not my concern, my task is to be ready. Everyone minds their own business, the agent has his job, I have mine."

By staying away from distractions and keeping his attention solely on the game, he aims to let his skills speak for themselves.

As the contract dispute unfolds, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve and whether the IIHF will weigh in on the matter. The hockey world is eagerly awaiting the resolution of this intriguing standoff, which has the potential to shape Fedotov's future and career trajectory significantly.

For now, CSKA Moscow and Ivan Fedotov will continue to focus on the game.