"Cue the Tanev trade" - NHL fans react as Maple Leafs' John Klingberg set to undergo season-ending surgery

In a surprising announcement, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg is set to undergo hip surgery at the end of the month, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. The news was delivered by general manager Brad Treliving, prompting a wave of reactions from NHL fans on X (formerly Twitter).

NHL insider David Alter quickly disseminated the information, quoting Treliving's confirmation of Klingberg's impending surgery in a tweet that stated:

"Leafs GM Brad Treliving says John Klingberg will have hip surgery at the end of the month and is shut down for the rest of the season."

Expand Tweet

This revelation sparked a cascade of responses from hockey enthusiasts eager to share their thoughts on the unexpected turn of events.

One fan, perhaps anticipating the impact of Klingberg's absence, playfully speculated about potential trades, humorously stating:

"Cue the Tanev trade in 3…2…1…."

Expand Tweet

Another fan injected humor into the situation by welcoming Tanev to the Maple Leafs, stating:

"Tanev you are a Maple Leaf."

Expand Tweet

However, not all reactions were tinged with humor. One concerned fan raised questions about the decision-making process surrounding Klingberg's signing, stating:

"So none of the media grilled him why they signed a broken hip."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the Toronto Maple Leafs navigate the rest of the season without John Klingberg, fans will undoubtedly continue to share their diverse reactions, providing a glimpse into the passionate fandom.

John Klingberg's LTIR and Leaf's financial flexibility

The Toronto Maple Leafs' quest to bolster their defensive lineup faced a setback as negotiations with the Calgary Flames over Nikita Zadorov and Chris Tanev hit a roadblock, as reported in the '32 Thoughts' segment.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman shared,

"From what I understand, the issue here is that the Maple Leafs and Flames could not agree on what it would cost for Calgary to keep up to 50 percent of the salary of both players. I don’t know what the exact percentage was that Toronto asked, it was up to 50 percent, and the two sides couldn’t figure out that compensation in addition to just the compensation for the players."

Ultimately, Zadorov found a new home with the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for draft picks, with the Flames not retaining any salary. Despite missing out on Zadorov, the Leafs remain keen on acquiring Toronto-native Tanev. Friedman hinted that sealing a deal for Tanev might take longer due to his $4.5 million salary cap hit.

The Leafs were monitoring the status of John Klingberg. Back then, head coach Sheldon Keefe had no updates on Klingberg's condition. As Klingberg opts for season-ending hip surgery, the Leafs have gained financial flexibility.