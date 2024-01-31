"Cute hockey doesn't win": Blues head coach Drew Bannister after 1-0 loss to Blue Jackets 

The St. Louis Blues' ride of five straight victories has been abruptly stopped after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets, on Tuesday at the Enterprise Center.

Coach Drew Bannister didn't sugarcoat his thoughts in the post-game interview. He showed disappointment over his team's performance, and said:

"We didn't play well enough to win a hockey game here tonight, no question about that," Bannister remarked candidly.

He also highlighted the key areas where the team fell short:

"We weren't skating. We weren't engaged at all ... We were playing cute hockey and cute hockey doesn't win at this level."

Expand Tweet

Bannister continued his assessment, pointing out a lack of standout performances from his players.

"Everybody was a passenger tonight. There was no one that really stood out and led the way and got us going," he lamented.

The coach was surprised not at the result, but at his team's reaction and overall gameplay, saying:

"I'm not surprised by the result by how we played, but surprised by how we reacted and played the game, no question."

Bannister expected more from his team, emphasizing the need for a more assertive and engaged style of play to secure victories at the professional level. The Blues will undoubtedly use this setback as a learning opportunity to bounce back stronger in their upcoming games.

Merzlikins shuts the door: Blue Jackets snap Blues' streak

The Columbus Blue Jackets emerged victorious, ending the St. Louis winning streak with a slim 1-0 triumph. Elvis Merzlikins, standing tall between the pipes, made 21 saves, securing his first shutout of the season and the Blue Jackets' first since Jan. 13, 2022.

Talking to NHL.com, Merzlikins, humble in victory, credited his team:

"This is huge, not just for me, but for the team. Honestly, without their help, I would not make it."

Dmitri Voronkov's third-period goal, off a well-executed cross-crease pass from Zach Werenski, proved to be the decider. Columbus coach Pascal Vincent praised the team's overall effort, emphasizing on the contributions from special teams in a smartly played road game.

Despite the commendable efforts of Jordan Binnington, with 21 successful stops for St. Louis, they couldn't make it. Obstacles were due to border tactics and efficient defense from the Blue Jackets.

This match revealed Columbus' grit and highlighted aspects that need growth for the Blues. They aim to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat.