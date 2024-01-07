"Cute, McDavid's dog said hell nah I'm out": Edmonton Oilers' Ruff Ruff Relay dog race earns hockey fans' approval

The Edmonton Oilers recently showcased a delightful and unique event at the sold-out Rogers Place: the Ruff Ruff Relay. This canine competition featured the players' dogs racing from the goal line to the far blue line, creating an entertaining spectacle for the audience. The event gained attention on r/hockey, where a video was shared with the caption:

"The Oilers held a race for their player’s dogs."

The response from NHL fans on Reddit was as diverse as heartwarming.

One fan on Reddit expressed their amusement, stating,

"Cute! McDavid’s dog said nahhhh, I’m out."

Surprisingly, a fan who identified themselves as a Canucks supporter expressed a positive sentiment:

"As a Canucks fan, I’m obligated to hate the Oilers, but this is awesome. The league should add this to the all-star game; it would be way more interesting lol."

Another fan shared a heartwarming observation:

"Didn’t know I could like Leon Draisatl, but watching him kiss that dog melted my frozen heart. Dogs are the best, man."

The sentiment continued with a fan expressing their opinion on the event:

"Adorable. Although Lenny had the right idea in my opinion. Also, McDavid naming his dog Leonard is almost too in character."

The event entertained the live audience at Rogers Place and captured the attention and admiration of NHL fans on Reddit.

Edmonton Oilers' Ruff Ruff Relay

The Edmonton Oilers organized the captivating Ruff Ruff Relay at a packed Rogers Place. The event featured the players' dogs in a delightful race from the goal line to the far blue line. Despite high expectations, last year's champion, Connor McDavid's dog Lenny, faced unexpected challenges and was disqualified. The event, however, showcased impressive speed from the four-legged competitors, elevating the excitement of the skills competition.

Evan Bouchard's dog, Ollie, stole the show with a remarkable sub-7.4-second run, showcasing exceptional speed. The competition was intense, with each player's canine companion aiming for the coveted title. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' dog, Willow, delivered a commendable performance. However, the highlight was Cody Ceci's French bulldog, Hugo.

Contrary to expectations, Hugo displayed a burst of speed, challenging the stereotype that French bulldogs lack straight-line focus and speed. Despite his short legs, Hugo's swift maneuvering astonished spectators, making him the undisputed star of the night. His unexpected and entertaining performance added a captivating dimension to the Ruff Ruff Relay.