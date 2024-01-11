Cutter Gauthier breaks his silence on Kevin Hayes' involvement in his trade out of Philadelphia Flyers

Cutter Gauthier, the talented forward who was the No. 5 pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL draft, broke his silence on the circumstances surrounding his trade to the Anaheim Ducks. Gauthier, who expressed his unwillingness to play for the Flyers as early as last May, highlighted that the decision was a personal matter.

In a podcast episode of the Ducks’ “Light the Lamp,” Gauthier addressed the speculation surrounding the involvement of former Flyer Kevin Hayes in influencing his decision to seek a move elsewhere. Contrary to opinions shared on another podcast, Gauthier clarified that Hayes played no part in the situation:

"It's kind of tough to talk about. I'd like to announce that it's a personal matter between myself and my family and my agent, Kurt [Overhardt]... I did see one thing going around the internet that I would like to specifically address about the rumors about Kevin Hayes, and I would like to especially say that he had zero, zero conflict with anything that had to do with the trade," Gauthier explained.

He further expressed his dismay at the ruthless speculations circulating online and emphasized that Kevin Hayes:

"Had nothing to do with the situation at hand."

Gauthier concluded by saying that he would keep the details confined to himself, his family and his agent.

This candid revelation clarifies Cutter Gauthier's perspective and dispels any unfounded rumors regarding Kevin Hayes' involvement in the young forward's trade from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Cutter Gauthier's trade journey unfolds with unexpected twists

Recently, the Philadelphia Flyers sent shockwaves through the hockey world by trading former first-round pick Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks, securing defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick in return. Gauthier was envisioned as a pivotal player for the team's future.

Trouble surfaced in May 2023 during the World Championships when Gauthier expressed his reluctance to play for the Flyers, prompting the team to explore trade options. In a strategic move, they acquired the No. 5 pick in the June 2023 NHL draft from the Montreal Canadiens.

Communication hurdles with Cutter Gauthier persisted, notably during the 2024 World Juniors. Despite challenges, the trade materialized on Monday, with the Flyers parting ways with Gauthier. The acquisition of Jamie Drysdale, a skilled defenseman, and a 2025 second-round pick marked a significant turn in this unexpected chapter of the Flyers' franchise history.