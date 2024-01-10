Cutter Gauthier likes video of Sean Avery berating Philadelphia Flyers fan base

There has been some drama surrounding Cutter Gauthier lately. It all started following his trade to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

It was then revealed that Gauthier reportedly refused to play for the Philadelphia Flyers, causing a stir within the NHL community. Fans have been looking into his decision with a set of different opinions; some fans support him while others are utterly disappointed.

To add more drama to his decision to leave, Gauthier recently liked a video of Sean Avery berating the Flyers. In the video posted on Instagram, Avery criticized the organization, HC John Tortorella and GM Daniel Briere's son.

Avery said:

"Why would Cutter Gauthier want to play for the Philadelphia Flyers? Maybe Cutter Gauthier just doesn't like Daniel Briere's son, because he threw the wheelchair of a disabled girl down a flight of stairs. Maybe he doesn't like John Tortorella, for a multitude of reasons." - Sean Avery

Cutter Gauthier's shock trade to the Anaheim Ducks has become a topic of discussion in the hockey community. And his decision to like Sean Avery's video berating the Flyers has created more controversy around his refusal to play for the organization.

By publicly supporting Avery's negative comments about the Flyers, Gauthier has further fueled the drama surrounding his choice. It will be interesting to see what sort of reaction Gauthier will receive upon his return to the Wells Fargo Center as an Anaheim Ducks player.

Philadelphia Flyers trade Cutter Gauthier to Anaheim Ducks for defenseman

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Portraits

Gauthier was the No. 5 pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL draft. He was traded to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Meanwhile, Drysdale was drafted with the sixth overall pick for the Anaheim Ducks in the 2020 draft. The 21-year-old defenseman has an experience of 123 NHL games under his belt.

Following the trade, Flyers GM Daniel Briere said that it was Gauthier's unwillingness to play for the club that culminated with a trade as a final option (quoted by NHL.com):

"It's been going on for a while. We tried to give him space. We tried to get in touch with him many times; they would not communicate as far as the Gauthier side. So, at some point we had to make a decision and we thought with what happened just a few days ago (leading scorer at WJC), this was our time to probably get the highest value."

Cutter Gauthier led Team USA to their sixth title after beating Sweden 6-2 at the 2024 World Juniors. He was named the best forward in the competition with 12 points (two goals and 10 assists).

The 19-year-old forward is currently with Boston College where he has notched up 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 17 games this season.