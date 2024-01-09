Cutter Gauthier's trade saga timeline: What we know about former Flyer's prospect's troubled exit from Philly

On Monday, the Philadelphia Flyers surprised the hockey world when they traded former first-round pick Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks. They exchanged him for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick. Gauthier, selected by the Flyers as the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, was suddenly exchanged. The organization had high hopes for Gauthier, envisioning him as a crucial player in the team's future after his collegiate career at Boston College.

The first sign of trouble emerged in May 2023, during the World Championships, when Gauthier informed the Flyers that he did not want to play for the team. This worried the organization, as they faced the unexpected challenge of managing a top prospect who had expressed his reluctance to don the Flyers' jersey.

Undeterred by Gauthier's declaration, the Flyers attempted to navigate the situation by exploring trade options. They acquired the No. 5 pick in the June 2023 NHL Draft from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Gauthier.

Gauthier made it difficult for the Flyers to communicate with the young prospect. The 2024 World Juniors proved to be a challenging setting for the team, as they encountered "a lot of trouble meeting with Gauthier."

The trade was successful on Monday, with the Flyers deciding to part ways with Gauthier. The return was significant, as they acquired Drysdale, a talented defenseman, and a 2025 second-round pick from the Anaheim Ducks.

Expand Tweet

The Canadiens had an opportunity to acquire Cutter Gauthier

Reports suggest that the Montreal Canadiens had the chance to get Cutter Gauthier during the draft but opted not to proceed. NHL insider Charlie O'Connor revealed this information in response to a fan's query on X:

"I heard a rumor they quietly shopped Gauthier back at the draft, & it was one of the things I was chasing today. Can now confirm yes, Gauthier was shopped. They tried to swap him for the No. 5 pick, presumably to take David Reinbacher & ensure Michkov got to 7 too. MTL passed."

Gauthier, a Swedish-born American excelling at Boston College in the NCAA, was drafted fifth overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Despite being underestimated by both the Canadiens and Flyers, Gauthier's current growth and potential are evident. The Flyers reportedly sought to trade Gauthier for the No. 5 pick, intending to select David Reinbacher.