Cutter Gauthier trade: Did the Philadelphia Flyers or Anaheim Ducks win the trade?

The trade that sent Cutter Gauthier from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday has set the hockey world on fire, with speculation about both teams' future.

The Flyers, faced with Gauthier's reluctance to stay in the organization, made a move by acquiring Jamie Drysdale, a talented defenseman, and a future draft selection.

Cutter Gauthier is a 19-year-old standout playing at Boston College. He made headlines when he led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championships. His star-studded performance, where he shared the tournament lead in points (12) and earned the title of best forward, helped boost his trade value exponentially.

According to reports from Frank Seravalli, Gauthier explicitly communicated to the Flyers that he did not wish to remain with the organization. Despite facing one of their top prospects looking for a way out, the Flyers secured Jamie Drysdale, a 21-year-old defenseman considered one of the best young blue-liners in the NHL.

Drysdale, selected sixth overall by the Ducks in 2020, has played 123 NHL games, registering eight goals and 45 points, with a reasonable $2.3 million cap hit for the next three seasons.

While losing a promising forward like Cutter Gauthier is a blow, the Flyers' acquisition of Drysdale brings offensive talent to their blue line, addressing a positional need.

Drysdale's offensive prowess and potential to fill a top-four role immediately make him a more valuable addition to the Flyers' roster. By adding Drysdale, the Flyers get a talented prospect for the future and a difference maker who can contribute immediately.

On the Ducks' side, the loss of Drysdale is aided by the emergence of Pavel Mintyukov, a rising star in their defensive lineup. Mintyukov's excellent rookie season this year shows that he could develop into a future number-one defenseman. Alongside players like Tristan Luneau and Olen Zellweger, the Ducks' cupboard is stocked with a formidable defensive core for the future.

Considering their struggles this season, the Ducks' move to acquire Gauthier aligns with their focus on building for the future. Cutter Gauthier adds to an already impressive group of Ducks prospects that includes Leo Carlsson, Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish and Troy Terry.

Final verdict: Who won the Cutter Gauthier trade?

As far as pure talent goes, the Anaheim Ducks have added another valuable key piece for their future.

While Jamie Drysdale is a talented defenseman, he's not a potential needle mover like Gauthier. Although the Flyers clearly performed well in the trade, the Ducks overall got the more talented asset.