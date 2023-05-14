Czech Republic vs Kazakhstan: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

As the IIHF World Championship heats up, the Czech Republic is gearing up to face Kazakhstan in what promises to be an exciting match-up. With both teams vying for a spot in the playoffs, this game is critical for their tournament hopes. Both teams will be looking to secure a win and move up the standings in what is turning out to be a highly competitive tournament.

Czech Republic vs Kazakhstan: Match details

Republic and Kazakhstan are set to face off in an exciting match-up on May 14, 2023, at the Arena Riga. The game is scheduled to start at 7:20 pm Czech time and at 11:20 pm in Kazakhstan.

Czech Republic vs Kazakhstan: Streaming Options

For viewers in Kazakhstan, the game will be available to watch on the BasSport TV channel. Republic fans can catch the game on Czech TV, with a live stream also available on Hokej.cz. Fans across the globe can tune in to catch the excitement of this clash, with various streaming options available to ensure that viewers don't miss a single moment of the action.

North American viewers can watch the 2023 IIHF World Championship on TSN and the NHL Network. NHL Network will air all games featuring Team USA, selected pool play games, and both semifinal and medal games. For games not available on NHL Network, fans can stream them on Fubo, which offers a free trial, or ESPN+.

Czech Republic vs Kazakhstan: Preview

The history of head-to-head battles between these two teams heavily favors the Czech Republic, having won all four of their previous encounters.

The Czech approaches the game in optimal condition, with a strong desire to clinch a place in the top 4. Despite some recent hiccups, the team's overall form is good, having beaten Slovakia 3-2 in their last match. They'll be looking to build on that momentum and come away with a convincing win over Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's prospects are looking bleak, with one of the weakest team performers on the world stage. They'll be hoping to make it to the playoffs, but it seems like a distant dream at this point. Their recent defeats to Belarus and Russia were devastating, with several players making gross mistakes.

Given the current form and history of head-to-head battles, the Czech Republic is expected to come out on top in this encounter. However, Kazakhstan will be eager to prove everyone wrong and put up a fight against their more illustrious opponents.

