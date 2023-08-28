"D from a terrible team": Toronto Maple Leafs's newest signing leaves fans unimpressed

The recent acquisition of defenseman Simon Benoit by the Toronto Maple Leafs has left fans unimpressed. As news of the one-year deal broke, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions, displaying a range of sentiments from skepticism to unbridled optimism.

According to Sportsnet, Simon Benoit, aged 24, has signed a contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the league minimum amount of $775,000. In the previous season, he contributed 10 points over 78 games while playing for the Anaheim Ducks. Since his NHL debut in the 2020-21 season, Benoit has participated in a total of 137 games, all with the Ducks.

One fan, acknowledging the move but expressing reservations, tweeted,

"Oh look a D from a terrible team. Let's hope Keefe doesn't play him over much better Ds."

On the opposite end of the spectrum, another fan chose to embrace a more light-hearted perspective. He tweeted,

"Plan the parade y'all. Never too early."

However, not all reactions were as lighthearted. Another fan's tweet highlighted a broader concern within the league. He wrote,

"What’s going on in Toronto. I thought this league had a HARD salary cap."

Recent signing by the Toronto Maple Leafs has drawn out a diverse array of responses from NHL fans. The range of reactions, from skepticism to optimism to broader concerns, highlights the depth of engagement that fans have with their favorite teams and the sport as a whole.

The situation concerning William Nylander's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs

The reported contract negotiations involving Nylander have sparked significant interest and speculation. Inside sources indicate that Nylander is pursuing a new contract that surpasses the $10 million annual value mark. However, the Maple Leafs might face challenges given their financial situation.

Nylander is poised for a raise, and the team aims to balance rewarding players' contributions with managing the salary cap. The Maple Leafs are reportedly aiming for a contract of around $9 million annually to secure Nylander's services. Despite Nylander's strong performance, his earnings are currently below those of players like Matthews, Marner, and Tavares.

Matthews has established himself as a premier talent in the league, commanding a $13.25 million cap hit, which has become the league's highest by 2024-25. The delicate task of maintaining team dynamics while navigating financial constraints adds complexity to the Maple Leafs' negotiations with Nylander.

As the William Nylander contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs still hangs in balance, fans remain hopeful that the Leafs will secure the star winger's services.