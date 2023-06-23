Dallas Stars 2023 Preseason Schedule: Dates, time, venue & more

The Dallas Stars had a successful regular season in the 2022-23 NHL season, finishing second in the Central Division with 47 wins. However, they were able to show their true confidence in the playoffs. They began by defeating the Minnesota Wild in the first round with a score of 4-2.

In the second round, they engaged in a hard-fought series against the Seattle Kraken, ultimately emerging victorious with a score of 4-3. Their playoff journey came to an end in the conference finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, who went on to secure their first Stanley Cup win by defeating the Florida Panthers.

As the 2023 season approaches, the Stars are displaying confidence and are eager to make a deep playoff run.

The Dallas Stars will play a total of seven exhibition games, including three at the American Airlines Center, two on the road, and two at neutral sites in Cedar Park, Texas, and Independence, Missouri. The Stars' preseason opener will take place on September 24th against the Arizona Coyotes at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, which serves as the home arena for the Texas Stars of the AHL.

The team's training camp will be held from September 21st to 24th at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, with a detailed schedule to be released at a later date.

Home preseason game tickets will be made available for purchase to the general public at a later time, while Stars Victory Club Members and Insiders will have the opportunity for a pre-sale. Interested fans can fill out an interest form for more information or become Dallas Stars Insiders to gain access to ticket pre-sales.

For the Stars' game against the Coyotes on September 24th in Cedar Park, tickets can be purchased through HEBCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com, with sales already underway. Don't miss the chance to catch the action and support the Stars during their preseason matchups.

Detailed Pre-season schedule for Dallas Stars

Date Time (CST) Against Arena Sunday, Sept. 24 5:00 pm CST Arizona Coyotes H-E-B Center Tuesday, Sept. 26 7:00 pm CST Minnesota Wild American Airlines Center Saturday, Sept. 30 6:00 pm CST St. Louis Blues Cable Dahmer Arena Sunday, Oct. 1 6:00 pm CST Colorado Avalanche Ball Arena Tuesday, Oct. 3 7:00 pm CST Colorado Avalanche American Airlines Center Thursday, Oct. 5 7:00 pm CST St. Louis Blues American Airlines Center Saturday, Oct. 7 5:00 pm CST Minnesota Wild Xcel Energy Center

More about Dallas Stars' home arena

The Dallas Stars call the American Airlines Center (AAC) their home arena. Situated in the Victory Park neighborhood in downtown Dallas, Texas, the AAC is a versatile indoor venue. Alongside the Stars, it also serves as the home of the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA team.

Since its inauguration in 2001, the AAC has been an integral part of the Dallas sports and entertainment scene. Constructed at a total cost of $420 million, it stands as a modern arena.

