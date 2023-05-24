The Dallas Stars are on the verge of being swept by the Vegas Golden Knights after falling 4-0 in Game 3 on Tuesday.

It was the second game in a row in the ongoing Conference Finals that a team won by shutting down their opponents. The Dallas Stars had 34 shots in the game, all of which were saved by the Knights' Adin Hill.

The Stars were without their captain Jamie Benn after he was ejected from the game for a hit on Mark Stone. The Golden Knights were given a powerplay, which they took advantage of by scoring their second. Following that, the game's momentum switched against the Stars.

There was a point in a game when Stars fans became so frustrated that they began throwing all kinds of trash on the ice, forcing the second period to be called with 19 seconds remaining.

Dallas Stars fans were displeased with their team's lack of effort and took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

Michael Abrams @havik912 @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Lmao, I think I could've started in goal for Vegas and got a shutout. What an absolutely pathetic "performance." We didn't even try. @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Lmao, I think I could've started in goal for Vegas and got a shutout. What an absolutely pathetic "performance." We didn't even try.

Matthew Valyo @triandfit @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Total lack of class by the Dallas players and fans. Not something I have come to expect. Clean it up for game 4. @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Total lack of class by the Dallas players and fans. Not something I have come to expect. Clean it up for game 4.

Misty Dodson @dogmommisty @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial I’ve been watching the Stars since 1999 And I’ve never been more embarrassed and disgusted with this team. @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial I’ve been watching the Stars since 1999 And I’ve never been more embarrassed and disgusted with this team.

Wosuko @Wosukoart @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Trash. Absolute trash. Extremely disappointing. It's honestly a painful way to get eliminated, after such a fun season... @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Trash. Absolute trash. Extremely disappointing. It's honestly a painful way to get eliminated, after such a fun season...

Chavita96 🇲🇽⚽️ @AoD_Chavita96 @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Stars were 2:22 away in game 2 from staying on script for our playoffs so far. Game 1 loss in game 1, win game 2, embarrassing blowout loss in game 3… y’all know the rest. But nah. Down 0-3 and showing absolutely no fight or dignity. @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Stars were 2:22 away in game 2 from staying on script for our playoffs so far. Game 1 loss in game 1, win game 2, embarrassing blowout loss in game 3… y’all know the rest. But nah. Down 0-3 and showing absolutely no fight or dignity.

ronald 2.0 @MrClass11803991 @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Didn’t watch a single second but can say with upmost confidence that was the worst game in franchise history. @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Didn’t watch a single second but can say with upmost confidence that was the worst game in franchise history.

Nathan Skinner @Canedude08 @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial That last OT loss took the wind out of their sails. It was a good run. Time to make some tough decisions in regards to the roster and build for the future. The core is there, time to add to it. @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial That last OT loss took the wind out of their sails. It was a good run. Time to make some tough decisions in regards to the roster and build for the future. The core is there, time to add to it.

Bret Holland @bretholland48 @DallasStars . I joke - but at least the Stars made a conference finals...Cowboys?? @CelsiusOfficial I thought about taking my kids to the game tonight. I didn't. Possibly the best financial decision I've ever made. I joke - but at least the Stars made a conference finals...Cowboys?? @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial I thought about taking my kids to the game tonight. I didn't. Possibly the best financial decision I've ever made😂. I joke - but at least the Stars made a conference finals...Cowboys??

Scotty @kylescott90 @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial I want a reporter to ask Jamie Benn if he knows his team is down 0-3 in the conference finals. I’d just like to know if he has any comments or concerns @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial I want a reporter to ask Jamie Benn if he knows his team is down 0-3 in the conference finals. I’d just like to know if he has any comments or concerns

Bootstraps @Bootstraps99 @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Since I didn’t throw anything on the ice, where do I request my refund? I never saw the Stars hockey game that I paid for.. @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Since I didn’t throw anything on the ice, where do I request my refund? I never saw the Stars hockey game that I paid for..

How did the Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 3 pan out?

Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Three

The Vegas Golden Knights began to dominate the game early in the period with Jonathan Marchessault making it 1-0 at the 1:11 mark. Four minutes later, Ivan Barbashev put the Knights up by two goals after he slotted the puck past Jake Oettinger for a powerplay goal.

With less than two minutes later, William Carrier made it 3-0 for the Vegas Golden Knights after he converted an assist from Teddy Blueger for a backhand goal.

After conceding three goals within three minutes, Jake Oettinger was replaced by Scott Wedgewood in the nets for the Stars. The Vegas Golden Knights were already 3-0 up before the game headed to the second period.

Alex Pietrangelo then made it 4-0 for the Knights, notching an assist from Ivan Barbashev for a wrist shot goal at the 8:28 mark of the second period. This was the only goal scored in the second and third periods, resulting in Vegas Golden Knights clinching the game 4-0 to lead the series 3-0.

Ivan Barbashev and Nicolas Roy had three and two points contributions for the Knights in the contest. It was the fifth straight win for the goaltender Adin Hill who shut out the Stars and made 34 saves in the contest.

The two teams will be back in action for Game 4 on Thursday at the American Airlines Center.

