The Dallas Stars are on the verge of being swept by the Vegas Golden Knights after falling 4-0 in Game 3 on Tuesday.
It was the second game in a row in the ongoing Conference Finals that a team won by shutting down their opponents. The Dallas Stars had 34 shots in the game, all of which were saved by the Knights' Adin Hill.
The Stars were without their captain Jamie Benn after he was ejected from the game for a hit on Mark Stone. The Golden Knights were given a powerplay, which they took advantage of by scoring their second. Following that, the game's momentum switched against the Stars.
There was a point in a game when Stars fans became so frustrated that they began throwing all kinds of trash on the ice, forcing the second period to be called with 19 seconds remaining.
Dallas Stars fans were displeased with their team's lack of effort and took to Twitter to share their thoughts:
How did the Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 3 pan out?
The Vegas Golden Knights began to dominate the game early in the period with Jonathan Marchessault making it 1-0 at the 1:11 mark. Four minutes later, Ivan Barbashev put the Knights up by two goals after he slotted the puck past Jake Oettinger for a powerplay goal.
With less than two minutes later, William Carrier made it 3-0 for the Vegas Golden Knights after he converted an assist from Teddy Blueger for a backhand goal.
After conceding three goals within three minutes, Jake Oettinger was replaced by Scott Wedgewood in the nets for the Stars. The Vegas Golden Knights were already 3-0 up before the game headed to the second period.
Alex Pietrangelo then made it 4-0 for the Knights, notching an assist from Ivan Barbashev for a wrist shot goal at the 8:28 mark of the second period. This was the only goal scored in the second and third periods, resulting in Vegas Golden Knights clinching the game 4-0 to lead the series 3-0.
Ivan Barbashev and Nicolas Roy had three and two points contributions for the Knights in the contest. It was the fifth straight win for the goaltender Adin Hill who shut out the Stars and made 34 saves in the contest.
The two teams will be back in action for Game 4 on Thursday at the American Airlines Center.