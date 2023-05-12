Dallas Stars fans belt out Bon Jovi's Livin' on a Prayer as they beat Seattle in Game 5

The Dallas Stars had a great day on Thursday as they defeated the Seattle Kraken comprehensively.

The fans were very happy with the result. The atmosphere inside the American Airlines Center was electric. During the match, the audience rocked as the speakers suddenly started playing "Livin on a Prayer" by Jon Bon Jovi.

The crowd was bopping along with the song. And why not? The Dallas Stars were stomping the Kraken to the dirt.

There was no chance of them choking as they look very assured against their opponents.

As for the Kraken, they will indeed be "Livin on a Prayer". They are one step away from getting eliminated from the playoffs. The Dallas Stars are indeed way more than "half way there".

Dallas Stars are on the top of the world

The Dallas Stars are one win away from reaching the NHL Western Conference finals and have their top line back together.

In a 5-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 on Thursday night, Roope Hintz scored twice and added an assist, Joe Pavelski scored his seventh goal of the second-round series, and Jason Robertson contributed an assist on each of his starting linemates' goals.

Jake Oettinger made 29 stops in goal as the Stars, who now lead the series 3-2, will play Game 6 in Seattle on Saturday.

Pavelski was playing in his second game back alongside Hintz and Robertson on the No. 1 line.

With 8:37 remaining, Hintz scored again for a two-goal advantage, and Pavelski contributed to that goal as well.

However, play continued for about a minute until a video check confirmed the result. With 3:17 remaining, Radek Faksa scored an empty-netter.

In the Stars' 11 postseason games, Hintz has eight goals and 10 assists. Following a hit in Game 1, Pavelski missed the last five games of their first-round series against Minnesota while in the concussion protocol.

“Our best players have to be your best players if you’re going to move through the playoffs,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “And you know, that line (and) Otter was great.”

The Stars coach was very happy with the performance. Meanwhile, the Kraken had to go through a tough time.

“We gave them the opportunities that they had,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “The first one, it’s just a quick play that we kind of stab at instead of being able to kind of take command of the puck and make a play on that, and the second one off transition.”

On to Game 6 for both the Stars and the Seattle Kraken.

