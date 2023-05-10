After falling behind 7-2 in Game 3, the Dallas Stars rallied to defeat the Seattle Kraken 6-3 in Game 4, tying the series at 2-2.

Coming into Game 4, the Stars began to shift the game's momentum in their favor, and they went on to dominate the first two periods. The Seattle Kraken, on the other hand, was chasing the Stars all game.

They did, however, score two goals in the third period to cut the Stars' lead to two goals, but Max Domi's empty-net goal sealed the Stars' victory. The Stars fans were delighted with the level of performance from their team and took to Twitter to troll the Seattle Kraken.

Here are some of the top reactions from fans on the win:

Charles Gress @MedleHed @SeattleKraken This team struggles to possess the puck when they have a man advantage. Power play or empty net... @SeattleKraken This team struggles to possess the puck when they have a man advantage. Power play or empty net...

Dusty @elchuco_dusty @SeattleKraken Funny how these guys wanna start playing last 5 min of the game 🤡 @SeattleKraken Funny how these guys wanna start playing last 5 min of the game 🤡

Lex Talionis @XLexTalionisX @SeattleKraken Dirty team, can't wait for you to get bounced and your obnoxious "fans" to be silenced. @SeattleKraken Dirty team, can't wait for you to get bounced and your obnoxious "fans" to be silenced.

Wildcat @MadDogE @SeattleKraken Enjoy your terrible homeless population with a side of drug addicts #BadGuys @SeattleKraken Enjoy your terrible homeless population with a side of drug addicts #BadGuys

Tyler Olsson @TylerOlsson @SeattleKraken @amazon Knew the pushback was coming. First two periods were embarrassing. Plain and simple. Third period push was a bit encouraging. Best of 3 coming up. Incredible opportunity wasted. Let’s see what happens. Who wants it more? @SeattleKraken @amazon Knew the pushback was coming. First two periods were embarrassing. Plain and simple. Third period push was a bit encouraging. Best of 3 coming up. Incredible opportunity wasted. Let’s see what happens. Who wants it more?

Dallas Stars defeat Seattle Kraken to even the series

Dallas Stars v Seattle Kraken - Game Four

Jamie Benn put the Dallas Stars 1-0 ahead after converting a feed from Roope Hintz for a powerplay goal. This was the only goal scored in the first period with Stars completely dominating the ice with 11 shots on goal.

Coming into the second period, Thomas Harly further extended the team's lead to 2-0 after scoring a wrister from Max Domi's feed at the 4:46 mark.

Maxi Domi put the Stars 3-0 ahead after putting the puck back into the net from a wrist shot near the edge of the face-off circle. Ten minutes into the second period, Joe Pavelski's backhand goal on a powerplay helps the Stars to move up 4-0 in the game.

At the 11:46 mark, Jaden Schwartz guided home Justin Schultz's assist for a wrist shot to make it 4-1 for the Seattle Kraken. With less than a minute remaining before the intermission, Roope Hintz's wrist shot moved the Stars up 5-1.

The Stars scored four goals in the second period with 22 shots on goal. Three minutes into the third period Jaden Schwartz's second goal of the night helps Kraken down the Stars' lead by three goals.

Adam Larsson scored the third goal for the Kraken at the 15:49 mark of the third period from a slop shot. Max Domi's backhand goal on an empty net helped the Stars secure a commanding 6-3 win in Game 4. Jake Oettinger made 16 saves in the contest.

Game 5 will move back to the home ice of the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

Poll : 0 votes