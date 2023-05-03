The Dallas Stars were defeated 5-4 in overtime by the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 on Tuesday, taking a 1-0 lead in the seven-game Round 2 playoff series.

The Stars were trailing by two goals in the third period when veteran Joe Pavelski scored twice to force overtime. However, the Stars were unable to maintain their momentum and were defeated, with Yanni Gourde scoring the game-winning goal for the Kraken in OT.

Joe Pavelski scored four goals on the night and became the oldest player in NHL history to accomplish that feat. However, his efforts went in vain. Fans were displeased by the team's efforts tonight and went on to share their thoughts on Twitter.

One said:

"Pavelski deserved better"

Here are some of the top reactions from fans online:

Hashslingingstonktrader @JerryJonessucks @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Joe Pavelski scores you four goals and you lose. Sure would’ve been nice if this team played like they knew they had a playoff game today. Frankly I don’t want to hear anything about Jason Robertson until that guy does something in the post season. @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Joe Pavelski scores you four goals and you lose. Sure would’ve been nice if this team played like they knew they had a playoff game today. Frankly I don’t want to hear anything about Jason Robertson until that guy does something in the post season.

Rose Dees @RoseDees7 @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Its ok they played hard and i think theyll make this one hell of a series. What a game 1. Congrats pavs what a player. @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Its ok they played hard and i think theyll make this one hell of a series. What a game 1. Congrats pavs what a player.

Pollo Fernandez @L82DGame @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Shame to put Pavs performance to waste but the the start to the series feels familiar... if I'm being optimistic. @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Shame to put Pavs performance to waste but the the start to the series feels familiar... if I'm being optimistic. https://t.co/xyipQAQ0en

Bri @BriRho13 @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Someone tell the Stars they don’t need to let Pavelski carry the team himself. He was the only solid part of their game tonight, period. @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Someone tell the Stars they don’t need to let Pavelski carry the team himself. He was the only solid part of their game tonight, period.

Jeff @WarlessJeff @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Imagine if another player can score a goal in the next game! @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Imagine if another player can score a goal in the next game!

Zach @Smurfquake @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial I don't think the Stars are ever going to win a playoff game again, this sucks @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial I don't think the Stars are ever going to win a playoff game again, this sucks

Seattle Kraken defeats the Dallas Stars 5-4 in OT to lead the series 1-0

The fairytale season for the Seattle Kraken continues to run on. They started their Round 2 playoffs on a winning note. Coming into the first game of the second round, the Dallas Stars vs. the Seattle Kraken game saw six goals scored in the first period of the game.

Joe Pavelski opened the scoring sheet for the Dallas Stars after launching the puck back into the net from a wrist shot at the 2:25 mark of the first period. As the game passed mid-frame in the first period, there was a flow of goals from the Kraken.

At the 11:25 mark, Jaden Schwartz tied the game for the team after slotting Geekie's assist into the back of the net for a wrist shot. Less than a minute later, Joe Pavelski extended the Stars' lead to 2-1 from a tip-in goal.

Justin Schultz's goals at the 14:28 mark tied the game at 2-2. Just 11 seconds later, Oliver Bjorkstrand put Kraken in the lead for the first time in the game. Before heading into the second period, Jordan Eberle's tip-in goal at the 15:20 mark gave the Kraken a 4-2 lead.

The second period saw no goals from either side of the team. Coming into the final period, it was all about Joe Pavelski vs. the Kraken. Pavelski completed his hat-trick at the 9:50 mark of the third period and went on to score his fourth goal of the night at the 13:23 mark, tying the game at 4-4, forcing overtime.

12:17 minutes into OT, Yanni Gourde scored the winner for the Kraken after slotting the puck into the back of the net to give the Seattle Kraken a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken will be back in action for Game 2 on Thursday.

