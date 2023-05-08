On Sunday night, the Dallas Stars suffered a crushing 7-2 defeat to the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals. This was a disappointing outcome for Stars fans, who had hoped their team would take control of the series after splitting the first two games at home.

The Kraken's offense proved to be too much for the Stars' defense, and they struggled to contain them throughout the game. Adding to their woes was the injury sustained by defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who was hit in the face by a puck and had to be taken out of the game.

Many fans took to social media to express their frustration and disappointment, with some questioning the team's ability to bounce back after such a lopsided loss.

Carter's Cards @DALStarsCards @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial We're 3-0 with Joel Hanley in the lineup, suit him up for game 4. Need Pavs back with Robo and Hintz

X-Logan @DjLogan100 @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial The team better, words cannot begin to describe the kind of anger the fan base is feeling right now, this team gave up, they watched Eberle score which the play should've been called dead IMO because Miro took a puck to the face, and the team just threw in the towel, WTF

J. Benji💰🤑 @bluestrip_benji @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Kraken not losing at home. Stars might win game 5 back at home. Seattle finishes series off back at home in game 6.

jennifer ⭐️💚 @ciwtepie @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial tonight's lessons: our game 3s are cursed and miro absolutely should've been a norris finalist

Football guy @TheFFHustle @DallasStars @CelsiusOfficial Hard to win in the playoffs without your best players. Miro hurt, Robertson a ghost....put Pavs back on the top line...

However, despite the setback, Dallas Stars fans remain hopeful that the team can regroup and come back strong in Game 4. They understand that the road to the Stanley Cup is never easy and are confident that the Stars have what it takes to overcome this challenge and advance to the next round.

Seattle Kraken rout Dallas Stars in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead

The Seattle Kraken dominated the Dallas Stars in a 7-2 victory on Sunday night, taking a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinal.

Jordan Eberle sparked a five-goal outburst in the second period, scoring his fourth goal of the playoffs after the puck hit Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen in the face and fell to Eberle’s stick. Alex Wennberg, Carson Soucy, Matty Beniers, and Eeli Tolvanen also scored in the period, with Seattle becoming the first team this postseason to score five times in a single period. Yanni Gourde and Justin Schultz added goals in the third period to seal the victory.

Seattle’s goaltender, Philipp Grubauer, was excellent yet again, making 24 saves and denying breakaway chances from Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. The Stars struggled in net, with Jake Oettinger giving up five goals on Seattle’s first four shots of the period before being replaced by backup Scott Wedgewood for the third period.

While Dallas Stars managed to score twice, including Mason Marchment’s goal late in the second period, they were unable to recover from Seattle’s dominant second-period performance. The Stars’ Miro Heiskanen was also left bloodied after the puck hit him in the face, and he did not return to the game.

Game 4 of the series is scheduled for Tuesday night, and the Stars will need to regroup quickly if they hope to turn the series around. Fans will be eagerly anticipating a strong performance from the team as they look to keep their hopes of winning the Stanley Cup alive.

