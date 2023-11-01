Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 1st Nov 2023

Hockey enthusiasts are in for a thrilling showdown on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, as the Western Conference's fifth-ranked team, the Dallas Stars, boasting a record of 5-1-1, face off against the Calgary Flames, currently holding the 15th spot with a 2-6-1 record.

The high-energy game is scheduled to unfold at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck set to drop at 8:30 PM ET.

Dallas Stars Preview

The Stars have made a remarkable start to the season with a 5-1-1 record, securing the second-best position in the Central Division. They have been delivering an impressive offensive performance, scoring an average of 3.00 goals per game, including 15 goals in their last four games.

Key players like Wyatt Johnston, Roope Hintz, and Joe Pavelski have led the charge with nine goals and 10 assists, providing significant firepower to the top two lines. Notably, the rest of the offense has stepped up as well, with Jamie Benn, Jason Robertson, and Matt Duchene combining for four goals and 11 assists.

The dynamic duo of defensemen Thomas Harley and Miro Heiskanen has contributed three goals and five assists from the blue line, further enhancing the team's offensive capabilities.

Calgary Flames Preview

In contrast, the Calgary Flames are enduring a challenging season, marked by a 2-6-1 record and a discouraging five-game losing streak. Their offensive woes are evident, averaging only 2.11 goals per game and managing to score a mere six goals in their last five games.

While Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, and Jonathan Huberdeau have shown their scoring prowess with seven goals and 10 assists, the remainder of the offense has faced struggles. Only five skaters have managed to score two goals or more, making the Flames' offense top-heavy and susceptible to defense-oriented strategies.

Dallas Stars projected lines

Forward

JASON ROBERTSON ROOPE HINTZ JOE PAVELSKI JAMIE BENN WYATT JOHNSTON EVGENII DADONOV MASON MARCHMENT MATT DUCHENE TYLER SEGUIN TY DELLANDREA RADEK FAKSA CRAIG SMITH

Defenceman

RYAN SUTER MIRO HEISKANEN THOMAS HARLEY JANI HAKANPAA ESA LINDELL NILS LUNDKVIST

Goalies

JAKE OETTINGER SCOTT WEDGEWOOD

Calgary Flames projected lines

Forward

JONATHAN HUBERDEAU CONNOR ZARY MATT CORONATO NAZEM KADRI ELIAS LINDHOLM DILLON DUBE ANDREW MANGIAPANE MIKAEL BACKLUND BLAKE COLEMAN A.J. GREER YEGOR SHARANGOVICH WALKER DUEHR

Defenceman

NOAH HANIFIN RASMUS ANDERSSON NIKITA ZADOROV CHRIS TANEV DENNIS GILBERT NOAH HANIFIN

Goalies

JACOB MARKSTROM DANIEL VLADAR

Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames Odds and Predictions

For this game, the moneyline odds favor the Dallas Stars at -130, with the Calgary Flames at +108, and the over/under set at 5.5.

The Stars bounced back with a 5-3 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, following their sole season loss, a 4-1 setback against the Toronto Maple Leafs last Thursday.

On the other hand, the Calgary Flames kicked off the NHL season with a promising 2-1-1 record but are currently mired in a five-game skid, struggling to score.

All signs point to the Dallas Stars as the favorites to emerge victorious in this game, given their strong start and impressive offensive performance.