Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 12th, 2023

The Dallas Stars (9-3-1) will face the Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) on Sunday, November 12th, at 6 p.m. ET at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The game will be televised on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX.

In their most recent game, the Dallas Stars triumphed over the Winnipeg Jets with a 3-2 score, while the Wild suffered a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Sunday, November 12th, at 6 p.m. ET

Venue: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Broadcast: ESPN+, NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: The Ticket 96.7 FM, WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5, and TuneIn Radio

The Dallas Stars have excelled due to their stellar defensive prowess

The Dallas Stars are enjoying a stellar season, with their offense averaging 3.00 goals per game.

Leading the top two lines, Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, and Jason Robertson have notched an impressive 13 goals and 19 assists. The offensive contributions extend beyond, as Jamie Benn, Wyatt Johnston, and Matt Duchene combine for 10 goals and 15 assists.

Even on the defensive end, Miro Heiskanen's one goal and six assists have been crucial in expanding the team's offensive options.

Despite the offensive prowess, the defense takes the spotlight, allowing only 2.55 goals per game, with Miro Heiskanen, Ryan Suter, Thomas Harley, Nils Lundkvist, and Jani Hakanpaa making significant contributions.

Goaltender Jake Oettinger boasts a remarkable .933 save percentage and a 2.10 GAA, saving 8.4 goals above average on 255 shots.

However, Jerad Rosburg is sidelined with an undisclosed injury

The Minnesota Wild thrive on the strength of their impressive offensive capabilities

The Minnesota Wild have faced a challenging start to the season, despite a strong offensive performance averaging 3.29 goals per game.

Leading the top two lines, Mats Zuccarello, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Kirill Kaprizov have been key contributors with 14 goals and 24 assists. The rest of the offense, including Ryan Hartman, Pat Maroon, and Marcus Johansson, has also stepped up with 10 goals and 18 assists.

Defensive support from Jacob Middleton and Jonas Brodin, who have added three goals and 11 assists from the point, has further boosted the team's offensive output.

However, defensive struggles have been evident, with an average of 3.93 goals allowed per game.

While Jonas Brodin and Brock Faber have combined for 1.8 defensive point shares, the rest of the defense has struggled, allowing opponents to progress into the offensive zone and find open shots on goal.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has encountered difficulties with a .898 save percentage and a 2.75 GAA on 186 shots, resulting in -1.0 goals saved above average.

Alex Goligoski, Sam Hentges, Caedan Bankier, and Michael Milne are out with injuries for the Wild.