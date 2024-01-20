Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan. 20, 2024

The matchup between the Dallas Stars and the New Jersey Devils is at the Prudential Center on Saturday at 7:00 pm ET.

TV channel list and live streaming Options

Hockey fans can catch all the action on ESPN+, MSGSN and BSSW.

Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview

The Stars enter the game with an impressive offensive performance, averaging 3.61 goals per game, making them the third-highest scoring team in the NHL.

Their offensive prowess is further highlighted by their proficiency in the power play, ranking 12th with a success rate of 23.0%. Leading the Stars' scoring charge are Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski, with 18 goals apiece.

In terms of playmaking, Jason Robertson has been a key contributor, leading in assists with an impressive tally of 30. He also leads the team in total points (45). Matt Duchene follows closely with 26 assists.

Defensively, the Stars have been a solid penalty kill unit, thwarting opponents 84.6% of the time when shorthanded, ranking them third in the league. In goal, Jake Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood have been instrumental, with Oettinger posting a 13-9-2 record and Wedgewood going 12-4-3.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils have showcased a formidable offensive presence, averaging 3.43 goals per game, ranking them seventh in the league. Their power play unit is particularly potent, scoring 28.3% of the time, positioning them as the third-best team in power play efficiency.

Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli lead the Devils in goalscoring, both tallying an impressive 16 goals. Bratt, along with Jack Hughes (currently out injured), leads the team in assists, with 30. Bratt also holds the top spot in total points, with 46.

Defensively, the Devils have faced challenges, ranking 28th in the NHL with a goals against average of 3.48. Despite allowing an average of 29.4 shots per game, which is among the fewest in the league, their penalty kill struggles with a success rate of just 77.3%, places them 24th.

In the goaltending department, Vitek Vanecek boasts a record of 14-7-2 with a 3.31 goals against average and .882 save percentage. Meanwhile, Niko Daws has a record of 3-3-0 with a 2.71 goals against average and .916 save percentage.

Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-Head

The New Jersey Devils and the Dallas Stars have met 23 times, with an average of 4.9 goals per games.

The Devils have secured 11 victories, including one in overtime and none in shootouts, and faced 12 defeats. In contrast, the Dallas Stars have had 12 wins, with six in overtime and one in shootout, and have had 11 losses.

The average goals per game for the Devils is 2.5, slightly surpassing the Stars' average of 2.4.